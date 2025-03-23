Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 23, 2025
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday's coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Community college district’s audit of secret $8M insurance rebate fund exposes violations
- Budding efforts to enlist donors for Sherman Library & Gardens’ $17M renovation plan start bearing fruit
- Feds want 8-month prison sentence for ex-Anaheim mayor convicted of corruption
- La Habra approves Diocese of Orange’s first housing development on church site
Inside
- Rancho Santiago stakeholders take forensic audit findings to O.C., L.A. investigators
- Chapman students march to protect DEI amid Trump antisemitism probe
- American Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’ premieres at Segerstrom in April
- Field Trip: ArtCult members explore the local art community
- Japanese ramen brand joins South Coast Plaza noodle offerings
- Chit, Chaat, Chai: an afternoon tea reimagined for Holi
- Pacific Symphony celebrates Iranian New Year with Pournazeri Trio
Forum
- Commentary: Nowruz has arrived, a rejuvenation of life, love, light and liberty
- Commentary: The last stand of Tory D. Johnson: What Huntington Beach tells us about the demise of Black Lives Matter
- A Word, Please: Casting a little sunshine on ‘re’
