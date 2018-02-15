'Signs of Resistance' celebrates the history of American protest art

The means by which protest art conveys its message — with directness and economy — accounts for part of its potency. In the 1930s, the NAACP hung a flag outside its New York offices every time news was received of a lynching. The flag's design — bold, uncluttered text — reflects that "they had only a moment to capture the attention of drivers or walkers" and make an impact. Conversely, a wordless poster made after 2017's violent rally in Charlottesville, Va., "shows the Klan lurking behind the American Flag."