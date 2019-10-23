Advertisement
A UC Davis professor’s simple mission: Record and identify every butterfly he sees. What he’s discovered has disturbed him.
A Thanksgiving Day storm hit Southern California, bringing heavy rain that could result in mudflows in recent wildfire burn areas.
New health data confirm a 3-year drop in Americans’ life expectancy, bucking a trend of rising longevity in other wealthy nations.
A former information security manager alleged he was retaliated against for complaining that sensitive BioWatch data were vulnerable to hackers.
A critically endangered Puerto Rican toad was for the first time born via in vitro fertilization as U.S. scientists attempt to save it from extinction.
Researchers have devised a new framework for designing machine learning algorithms that helps prevent intelligent machines from being biased.
A disease that destroys citrus has been detected in San Bernardino County, expanding an already large quarantine area aimed at keeping the malady from hitting groves in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
The U.S. government says states can’t use federal dollars to fund medical marijuana treatments for patients with opioid addiction.
A California company has come under fire for its aborted plan to recruit inmates to test a novel program to battle opioid addiction.
Novel drugs — some old, some new — may offer fresh ways to reduce heart risks beyond the usual medicines to lower cholesterol and blood pressure.
State policies that treat pregnant women like criminals if they use illicit substances are linked with higher rates of babies being born with opioid withdrawal.
About 1 in 1,000 black men and boys in America can expect to die at the hands of police. That risk is 2.5 times higher than for white men, new research shows.
Life in America keeps getting more miserable, according to the latest data from the General Social Survey, one of the longest-running and most highly regarded public opinion research projects in the nation.
Technology analysts have been calling Apple’s decision to eliminate the earphone jack on its new iPhone 7 a risky business move.
Frogs and amphibians can nab a fly with remarkable speed — but the real secret of their bug-catching prowess is in the saliva.
A former EPA chief, Ruckelshaus quit his U.S. Justice Department job rather than carry out President Richard Nixon’s order to fire a Watergate special prosecutor.
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wants to regain your trust.
Nicole Neeman Brady, an executive at Renewable Resources Group, said she’s “not aware of any conflicts of interest” but will recuse herself if needed.
Josey Peters first picked up trash with his father along Lake Michigan many years ago. Now 57, he’s pulling debris out of Ballona Creek.
Poseidon Water’s plans to build a seawater desalination plant in Huntington Beach appear headed for a key approval in a major test of California’s new ocean rules.
Ford turns to electrified pickups, performance cars and SUVs to meet California’s greenhouse gas regulations.
The company has been charging California ratepayers for some contributions to pro-natural gas advocacy groups.
Sending mixed signals, California said it will sue to block Trump rollback of endangered species protections but also proposed delta water operations that partially echo Trump plans.
California pushes back against automakers that side with the Trump administration, which wants to strip the state’s authority to regulate emissions.
Children are growing up in a warmer world that will hit them with more and different health problems than their parents experienced, doctors say.
Deaths resulting from infections with drug-resistant “superbugs” appear to be falling in the U.S., though infections continue to rise, according to the CDC.
After controversial guidelines were introduced, cholesterol levels are inching down and more Americans are taking much-needed statin drugs.
New advice from pediatric experts says there isn’t enough solid research to answer some of the most burning questions about kids, sports and concussions.
Doctors are reporting success in a penis transplant for a veteran injured by an IED. The man received a new penis, scrotum and lower abdominal wall.
The first attempt in the U.S. to use CRISPR against cancer seems safe in three patients who have had it so far, but it’s too soon to know whether it will help.
Nearly 1,500 species have been protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and only 11 have gone extinct. When laws are enforced, species can be saved.
Documents reviewed by The Times reveal that the chemical formula that makes Juul so palatable and addictive dates back more than four decades — to Reynolds’ tobacco laboratories.
Sierra Nevada forests are vital for California’s water supply and wildlife, but are under siege from drought, beetles and climate change. Can scientists use drought-surviving trees to build more resilient forests?
New satellite measurements of NOx air pollutants above major North American cities show that Los Angeles had the highest emissions but also the steepest declines.
Unprecedented visualizations have allowed scientists to dig deeper into the details of major earthquakes.
The most damaging hurricanes, by area of total devastation, are increasing the most, according to a study of 247 hurricanes that hit the U.S. since 1900.
Mini Mercury is skipping across the vast, glaring face of the sun in a rare celestial transit.
The solar system’s smallest, innermost planet will resemble a tiny black dot as it passes directly between Earth and the sun.
Officials are looking at vitamin E acetate as a potential cause of severe lung injuries that have sickened thousands who have used vaping devices.
Montana justices face decision after the discovery of two fossilized dinosaur skeletons intertwined in what looks like a death match.
For much of the United States, invasive grass species are making wildfires more frequent, especially in fire-prone California, a new study finds.
