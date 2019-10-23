Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Meet the scientist who’s been counting California butterflies for 47 years and has no plans to stop
3070555_la-sci-sn-monarch-butterflies-missing_14_BRV.JPG
A UC Davis professor’s simple mission: Record and identify every butterfly he sees. What he’s discovered has disturbed him.
Endangered toad born for first time via in vitro fertilization
Puerto Rico In Vitro Toad
A critically endangered Puerto Rican toad was for the first time born via in vitro fertilization as U.S. scientists attempt to save it from extinction.
Even computer algorithms can be biased. Scientists have different ideas of how to prevent that
College test preparation class
Researchers have devised a new framework for designing machine learning algorithms that helps prevent intelligent machines from being biased.
A disease that could devastate citrus growers has reached San Bernardino County
Blotchy mottle is a typical symptom on citrus leaves infected by Huanglongbing, a deadly citrus dise
A disease that destroys citrus has been detected in San Bernardino County, expanding an already large quarantine area aimed at keeping the malady from hitting groves in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Romaine lettuce recalled nationwide due to E. coli bacteria outbreak
Some states allow opioid addicts to try medical marijuana. The federal government isn’t pleased
Heather Randazzo
The U.S. government says states can’t use federal dollars to fund medical marijuana treatments for patients with opioid addiction.
Climate & Environment
Ex-EPA chief Ruckelshaus, who quit in Watergate’s ‘Saturday Night Massacre,’ dies at 87
Obit Ruckelshaus
A former EPA chief, Ruckelshaus quit his U.S. Justice Department job rather than carry out President Richard Nixon’s order to fire a Watergate special prosecutor.
L.A. Auto Show: VW America’s chief has a plan to move past the emissions scandal
AutoMobility LA auto show in Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2019
Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wants to regain your trust.
New LADWP commissioner works for a company that markets water and power
472028_ME_1108_DWP_Nicole_Neeman_Brady_004.IK.jpg
Nicole Neeman Brady, an executive at Renewable Resources Group, said she’s “not aware of any conflicts of interest” but will recuse herself if needed.
Column: Rains push L.A. trash into Ballona Creek. He plucks it out
473485_ME_1121_ballona-wetlands_trash_008_GEM.jpg
Josey Peters first picked up trash with his father along Lake Michigan many years ago. Now 57, he’s pulling debris out of Ballona Creek.
Huntington Beach desalination plant appears headed for a key approval
New state rules a hurdle for Poseidon seawater desalination plans
Poseidon Water’s plans to build a seawater desalination plant in Huntington Beach appear headed for a key approval in a major test of California’s new ocean rules.
The electric Mustang is just the start of Ford’s drive to hit 50 mpg in 6 years
US-TRANSPORT-BUSINESS-AUTOMOBILE-FORD
Ford turns to electrified pickups, performance cars and SUVs to meet California’s greenhouse gas regulations.
SoCalGas shouldn’t be using customer money to undermine state climate goals, critics say
aliso canyon
The company has been charging California ratepayers for some contributions to pro-natural gas advocacy groups.
Newsom administration sends mixed signals on delta endangered species protections
Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta
Sending mixed signals, California said it will sue to block Trump rollback of endangered species protections but also proposed delta water operations that partially echo Trump plans.
California boycotts Trump-aligned automakers in escalating emissions fight
Los Angeles Auto Show
California pushes back against automakers that side with the Trump administration, which wants to strip the state’s authority to regulate emissions.
A warmer world is an unhealthier place for children, doctors warn
Climate Health
Children are growing up in a warmer world that will hit them with more and different health problems than their parents experienced, doctors say.
