Since the publication of the newspaper’s first issue in 1881, the Los Angeles Times has documented life in Los Angeles and been a dedicated guardian of the city’s welfare.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We convene citizens around the issues we cover and create opportunities for people to interact with the news.

Our Mission

Public Affairs builds and mobilizes the connections and resources within the L.A. Times and the broader community to empower us to collectively act on issues defining our time.

Our Vision

A connected community unified by productive public discourse and engagement, in which everyone has the resources and opportunities to shape their future.

Our Programs:

READING BY 9

Los Angeles Times Reading by 9 has worked to address the child literacy crisis in Southern California since 1998. By providing parents and educators with the necessary tools, it helps students in kindergarten through third grade learn to read — a crucial step toward future academic success.

Each year, The Times publishes its bilingual reading guide in partnership with childhood literacy organizations, which is distributed in English and Spanish to parents, educators, nonprofit organizations and libraries free of charge.

Past partners have included Access Books and Common Sense Media. The comprehensive guide features book recommendations, local literacy resources and tips for incorporating reading into a child’s daily life. Reading by 9 is also committed to furthering literature through educational programs.

HIGH SCHOOL INSIDER

Los Angeles Times High School Insider fosters a community of young readers, thinkers and storytellers to amplify and develop their voices on the issues that matter. We are committed to empowering a generation of young people to actively seek out, engage in and support a productive public discourse that will create a better future for us all.

The foundation of High School Insider is a user-generated content website where young people from around Southern California, across the country and even throughout the world can share the stories that matter to them. HS Insider also creates opportunities for young people to develop their writing, media literacy and multimedia skills, connect with L.A. Times staff and immerse themselves in the field of journalism.

TIMES IN EDUCATION

Los Angeles Times in Education provides copies of the Los Angeles Times print edition and unlimited access to latimes.com to classrooms across Southern California at no cost to teachers or educators.

