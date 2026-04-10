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Healthy Living October 2026

Woman slicing yellow pepper, preparing delicious fresh vitamin salad.
Paid Program

Building Sustainable Healthy Eating Habits Year-Round And Through The Holidays

An elderly woman leads a workshop or seminar, demonstrating a business concept to a group of seniors.

How Resident-Led Programs Are Redefining Modern Senior Living

Glasses with photochromic lenses Photochromic Lens, UV polarized Sunglasses, Vector illustration.

Public Health Initiatives Counter Inadequate Eyewear Choices to Reduce Cataract Prevalence

A visual exploration of the screening and treatment disparities in male patients.

FDA Approval of Abaloparatide Expands Anabolic Options for Men With Osteoporosis

Fall 2026 Healthy Living Cover

October 2026: Read the Print Edition

RESOURCES

healthy living oct 2024

AltaMed PACE

2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040

Website
Calligraphy Westwood Village Logo 2025

Calligraphy Westwood Village

947 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Website
Fountainview at Eisenberg Village logo

Fountainview at Eisenberg Village

6440 Wilbur Avenue, Reseda, CA 91335

Website
healthy living oct 2024

Los Angeles Jewish Health

7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335

Website
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Optum

19191 S. Vermont Avenue, Torrance, CA 90502

Website
Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, ADOC Medical Group logos

Regal Medical Group

8510 Balboa Blvd Suite 170, Northridge, CA 91325

Website
SCAN Health Plan Logo

SCAN Medicare Advantage

3800 Kilroy Airport Way, Suite 100, Long Beach, CA 90806

Website
SMP - Senior Medicare Patrol Logo

California Senior Medicare Patrol

800 Sunrise Avenue, Suite F, Roseville, CA, 95661

Website
The Leonard on Beverly Logo

The Leonard on Beverly

8070 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Website
UCLA Health logo

Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First

Website
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Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center

10631 Vinedale Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352

Website

Healthy Living April 2026

Diverse Emergency Medical Team Rushing Down a Hospital Corridor, Carefully Pushing a Stretcher with an Injured Patient.

Healthy Living

Paid Program

Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Emergency Care: Knowing Your Care Options

Discover when to visit primary care, urgent care, or the ER, and make the smart choice for your symptoms and budget today.

ATDev smart knee brace Reflex

Longevity & Aging

AI Mobility Tech Could Change How We Age

Fit senior people running at city park - Group of elderly friends doing sport workout together outdoor

Healthy Living

Active & Living: Why Active Senior Living in Los Angeles is the New Luxury

Young friends having holiday dinner together at home, lifestyle and enjoyment concept, Healthy homemade food

Nutrition

After 40, Here’s What Women Should Know About Protein

April 2026 Healthy Living Cover

April 2026: Read the Print Edition