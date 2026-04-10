Healthy Living October 2026
RESOURCES
Optum
19191 S. Vermont Avenue, Torrance, CA 90502
Regal Medical Group
8510 Balboa Blvd Suite 170, Northridge, CA 91325
SCAN Medicare Advantage
3800 Kilroy Airport Way, Suite 100, Long Beach, CA 90806
California Senior Medicare Patrol
800 Sunrise Avenue, Suite F, Roseville, CA, 95661
Healthy Living April 2026
Paid Program
Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Emergency Care: Knowing Your Care Options
Discover when to visit primary care, urgent care, or the ER, and make the smart choice for your symptoms and budget today.