Things to Do

“Escape to Margaritaville” is running now. “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Mean Girls,”“My Fair Lady” and “The Band’s Visit” are coming.
Openings in L.A. and beyond, including the Candlewood Arts Festival in Borrego Springs and drawings by Michelangelo at the Getty.
Get your soil ready: It’s time for the 2020 spring plant sales
The right plants to pick for the tiny gardener in your life.
With a creative team of Native, Chinese and African American artists, ‘Sweet Land’ revisits the founding of America through a different lens.
Some of the Southland’s best-known public gardens are pricey, but there are a few bargains in Eden. Here’s where to see spring blooms for less money.
An unmarked warehouse in DTLA is home to a new show combining live actors, filmed animation and electronic pop. Creators call it “future theater.”
Gardening Calendar: How to find native bees and build raised beds
Christine Ebersole stars at the Wallis, violinist Philippe Quint salutes Charlie Chaplin, Los Angeles Ballet dances Balanchine and more.
At the L.A. gallery the Landing, Brenda Goodman’s paintings have been cut, carved, drilled and gouged into existence. The effect is mind-blowing.
Better than Leonard Bernstein? You bet. Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil deliver a vibrant, rapturous start to an unlikely symphony cycle.
This is the earliest Tomatomania has started in its 30-year-plus history, with 11 sales events scheduled between Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.
The “textile paintings” of Los Angeles artist Tanja Rector sing their rhythm and rhyme at Craig Krull Gallery in Santa Monica.
Parker Gallery in Los Feliz shows Marley Freeman’s pleasingly ambiguous oil paintings and curious cardboard figures draped in antique fabric.
Plácido Domingo pulled out after sexual harassment allegations. Davinia Rodríguez withdrew because of illness. But the show goes on ...
