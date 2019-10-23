UCLA Sports

Advertisement
Top Headlines
UCLA will set a record this season for the lowest average attendance at Pauley Pavilion. But the Bruins could be playing in front of sellout crowds this week.
-
UCLA looks to continue its hot streak and be on the top of the Pac-12 standings when the Bruins host Arizona State on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.
-
UCLA is the hottest team in the Pac-12, and Mick Cronin’s crew needs to keep winning games to have a decent shot of making the NCAA tournament.
-
Grace Glenn achieved the first leadoff perfect 10 on beam in NCAA history, but another perfect score by Utah’s Abby Paulson stymied UCLA’s chances of winning.
Over the course of UCLA’s five-game winning streak, the Bruins have demonstrated they can compete with the best the Pac-12 has to offer.
After giving up a 10-run to Washington in the third quarter, No. 8 UCLA’s late rally falls short in 74-68 loss.
UCLA wipes out a nine-point deficit by going on a 14-point run in the second half to secure its fifth consecutive victory in a 70-63 triumph over Colorado.
Mercedez Sanchez is trying to work her way into the rotation on the UCLA gymnastics team. For inspiration, she need only look at her baby brother.
More Headlines
-
Charisma Osborne had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds for No. 8 UCLA, which rallied in the fourth quarter and beat Washington State 70-62 on Friday night.
-
UCLA hasn’t changed much during a run that’s seen the Bruins win eight of 10 games. They’ve just played better and harder now that they understand Mick Cronin’s system.
-
UCLA locked down on Utah in Salt Lake City as the Bruins claimed their eighth victory in their last 10 games.
-
Chris Smith’s change in his approach has resulted in a turnaround for UCLA. The junior guard leads the team in scoring at 13.3 points a game.
-
Japreece Dean missed what would have been a game-winner in regulation against Oregon State. No matter, she got the game-winning make in overtime.
-
UCLA’s recent success in Pac-12 play has created optimism about the team’s NCAA tournament chances, but the Bruins still have a long way to go.
-
UCLA again falls behind a Pac-12 rival at home but stages a rally to earn a 67-57 victory over Washington on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.
Most Read
-
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
-
A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.
-
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
-
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
-
Mayor London Breed’s decree comes on the same day the CDC warns that cases of COVID-19 will continue to spread.
Advertisement
-
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
-
Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.
-
LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement