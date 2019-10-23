UCLA Sports

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA is looking to become a crowd favorite at Pauley Pavilion
UCLA will set a record this season for the lowest average attendance at Pauley Pavilion. But the Bruins could be playing in front of sellout crowds this week.
UCLA quickly transforming into one of the Pac-12’s most feared teams
Over the course of UCLA’s five-game winning streak, the Bruins have demonstrated they can compete with the best the Pac-12 has to offer.
UCLA women can’t complete comeback in upset loss to Washington
UCLA women can’t complete comeback in upset loss to Washington
After giving up a 10-run to Washington in the third quarter, No. 8 UCLA’s late rally falls short in 74-68 loss.
Defense helps spark thrilling UCLA comeback in win over No. 18 Colorado
UCLA wipes out a nine-point deficit by going on a 14-point run in the second half to secure its fifth consecutive victory in a 70-63 triumph over Colorado.
UCLA gymnast Mercedez Sanchez finds inspiration in her brother’s cancer fight
Mercedez Sanchez is trying to work her way into the rotation on the UCLA gymnastics team. For inspiration, she need only look at her baby brother.
