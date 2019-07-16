Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food
Food

Food
Kung pao chicken’s legacy, from the Qing Dynasty to Panda Express
la-fo-gong-bao-002-1x1.jpg
Food
Kung pao chicken’s legacy, from the Qing Dynasty to Panda Express
Here’s the complicated history of America’s most famous Chinese dish: kung pao chicken.
Food
This is the place to try Korean BBQ with dry-aged beef
la-photos-1staff-470465-fo-jeong-yuk-jeom-koreatown-review-bill-addison-01-mjc-1
Food
This is the place to try Korean BBQ with dry-aged beef
Bill Addison reviews Jeong Yuk Jeom, an ambitious Korean BBQ restaurant in Koreatown whose hook is dry-aged meats.
Food
Our critic’s favorite pork dish? The patita at this Filipino restaurant in Silver Lake
470233_FO_1030_spoon-and-pork_MRT_008.JPG
Food
Our critic’s favorite pork dish? The patita at this Filipino restaurant in Silver Lake
At Spoon & Pork, a new Filipino restaurant in Silver Lake, critic Patricia Escárcega considers crispy pata and pork belly adobo.
Food
Capturing tej bet: The art of drinking Ethiopia’s honey wine
la-fo-tej-diptych1.jpg
Food
Capturing tej bet: The art of drinking Ethiopia’s honey wine
We were run out of the first bar.
Food
7 of our favorite places to buy hand-made ceramics in Los Angeles
470893_FO_1031_ceramicists_neen _MRT_009.jpg
Food
7 of our favorite places to buy hand-made ceramics in Los Angeles
We’ve made it to Peak Ceramics: All your friends are taking wheel-throwing classes, Brutalist planters have become status symbols, and every other upscale restaurant has commissioned its own run of handmade plates and sconces.
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
illustration of a white abalone
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
Abalone once were to California what lobster is to Maine. But we loved them nearly to death. Now scientists are figuring out how to save this endangered sea snail.
Food
We have some issues with Chrissy Teigen’s guide on where to eat in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen
Food
We have some issues with Chrissy Teigen’s guide on where to eat in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen has a list of Los Angeles restaurants. We have some thoughts.
Cooking
Restaurants
Drinks
Los Angeles Times Food videos
This L.A. sushi master creates a one-of-a-kind experience in his Hollywood hideaway | Off Menu
This L.A. sushi master creates a one-of-a-kind experience in his Hollywood hideaway | Off Menu
18:02
Lucas goes to Little Saigon in Orange County for incredible Vietnamese food | Off Menu
Lucas goes to Little Saigon in Orange County for incredible Vietnamese food | Off Menu
Are these chili burgers better than the Original Tommy's offering?
Are these chili burgers better than the Original Tommy's offering?
Braum's: The Best Burger Californians Never Heard Of
Braum's: The Best Burger Californians Never Heard Of
Off Menu
Power Rankings
Cooking
Lifestyle
The 10 cookbooks you’ll want to give — and get — this holiday season
ccokbooks.jpg
Lifestyle
The 10 cookbooks you’ll want to give — and get — this holiday season
Food
Homemade chile paste in kung pao chicken for the win
la-fo-gong-bao-008-1x1.JPG
Food
Homemade chile paste in kung pao chicken for the win
Fuchsia Dunlop, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” shares her recipe for Guizhou-style kung pao chicken, which includes a homemade garlic-ginger chile paste.
Food
Craving kung pao chicken? Here’s a foolproof recipe for the classic
la-fo-gong-bao-002-1x1.jpg
Food
Craving kung pao chicken? Here’s a foolproof recipe for the classic
Fuchsia Dunlop, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” shares the best kung pao recipe that we all love, a fast stir-fry with chicken breast, peanuts, scallions and dried chiles.
Food
Kung pao chicken without chiles? It exists and it’s delicious.
la-fo-gong-bao-009-1x1.jpg
Food
Kung pao chicken without chiles? It exists and it’s delicious.
Fuchsia Dunlop, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” learned that Shandong-style kung pao chicken isn’t spicy but has walnuts and a salty-sweet sauce instead.
Food
The tastiest shortcut to green shakshuka
3083027_FO_0620_supermarket-recipes_MRT
Food
The tastiest shortcut to green shakshuka
Palak paneer, a spiced Indian spinach dish, makes for the fastest green shakshuka recipe, which gets a subtle sweetness from sauteed onion and bell peppers.
Food
Between heaven and earth, a spirited communion on Day of the Dead
tepache
Food
Between heaven and earth, a spirited communion on Day of the Dead
On Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a boozy tepache helps ease the communion between heaven and earth.
Food
A classic cake moves west for its sun-kissed makeover
466213_FO_0919_saturday_cooks_MRT_031.JPG
Food
A classic cake moves west for its sun-kissed makeover
Ripe persimmons dot a simple butter cake, spiced with turmeric and ginger, in a California spin on Marian Burros’ classic Italian prune plum torte.
Food
Eat your fears with these creepy Halloween recipes
468712_FO_1010_cooking_MRT_009.JPG
Food
Eat your fears with these creepy Halloween recipes
So you’re having friends over for Halloween and you’re adult-ish.
Food
Love Tommy’s chili burgers but not beef? Try this recipe
465373_FO_0912_cooking_MRT_009.JPG
Food
Love Tommy’s chili burgers but not beef? Try this recipe
L.A.'s classic Tommy’s burgers come with a beefy chili sauce. This homemade vegan chili burger tastes just like the original and may be even better.
Restaurants
Food
Review: The Line Hotel’s greenhouse restaurant has its flaws, but go for the bougie brunch
469640_FO_OPENAIRE-LINE-HOTEL-REVIEW-ESCARCEGA_KKN_51348.JPG
Food
Review: The Line Hotel’s greenhouse restaurant has its flaws, but go for the bougie brunch
Critic Patricia Escárcega reviews Openaire, the stylish greenhouse restaurant overseen by Josiah Citrin at the Line Hotel in Koreatown.
Food
Review: Is this the best barbecue brisket in Los Angeles?
469234\_FO_slab-bbq-beverly-grove-addison_RRD_
Food
Review: Is this the best barbecue brisket in Los Angeles?
Bill Addison reviews Slab Barbecue in Beverly Grove
Food
Review: At la Diosa de los Moles, otherworldly cooking from L.A.’s mole goddess
468255-fo-la-diosa-de-los-moles-paramount-review-escarcega_13_MJC.jpg
Food
Review: At la Diosa de los Moles, otherworldly cooking from L.A.’s mole goddess
Critic Patricia Escárcega reviews chef Rocío Camacho’s mole-centric Mexican restaurant in Paramount, la Diosa de los Moles.
Food
What’s missing at vegan Nic’s on Beverly? Creative, exciting cooking
468289_FO_1008_nics_on_beverly_MRT_014.JPG
Food
What’s missing at vegan Nic’s on Beverly? Creative, exciting cooking
Critic Bill Addison reviews vegan restaurant Nic’s on Beverly
Food
Is chef Travis Lett leaving Venice’s Gjusta Group?
Travis Lett prepares a bowl of ramen in the kitchen at MTN, his new Venice izakaya; the restaurant h
Food
Is chef Travis Lett leaving Venice’s Gjusta Group?
Gjusta and Gjelina chef Travis Lett is in the process of dissolving his partnership with co-founder Fran Camaj.
