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LOS ANGELES, CA -- AUG. 6, 2026: A mesquite-grilled rib-eye taco on a fresh flour tortilla at El Ruso's new taqueria in Studio City, California. Photographed on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

With fresh flour tortillas and mesquite meats, one of L.A.’s top taqueros debuts first restaurant

One of L.A.’s favorite food trucks launches its first brick-and-mortar in Studio City.

Chopsticks lift raw tuna from a poke bowl in a takeout container
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13 of the best poke spots in Los Angeles

Esta imagen, difundida por A24, muestra al director Matt Johnson, izquierda, con actor Dominic Sessa en el set de "Tony"

Why the facts of Anthony Bourdain’s life were less relevant to his biopic makers than emotional truth

A deli tray of hand-carved meats, a black-and-white cookie, a house-made bagels topped with gravlax and more on a wood table

Celebrity chef Eric Greenspan finally gets his ‘grandma moment’ with modern Jewish deli

LOS ANGELES - JULY 26, 2026: Fried barracuda with cabbage, radishes and tartar sauce at Lulu restaurant inside the Hammer Museum in Westwood. Photographed on July 26, 2026. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)

A maverick chef lands in an Alice Waters kitchen. And the food is better than ever

The birria burrito from Burritos La Palma.

For L.A. college students, the GOP’s $20-burrito debate is about more than lunch

LOS ANGELES - JULY 24, 2026: For a cooking story by Cody Reiss about farmers market mangoes and how to prepare them. (Cody Reiss / Los Angeles Times)

Mango season is almost over. Get to the market before it’s too late

LOS ANGELES CA - July 21, 2026: Tuna Tostada at A Ti in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
Review

An Echo Park charmer started as a bar. Now it’s one of L.A.’s defining modern Mexican restaurants

How to cut a mango

How to cut a mango
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Collaged food photos: crab, sandwich, tacos from the 101 List

Food

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Here are all 101 of the best restaurants in L.A.

After months of searching, eating and writing, critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris share their guide to exceptional dining in the city.

Our 7 favorite places to grab a drink in Los Angeles

Hall of Fame restaurants: These timeless classics define L.A. dining

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101 Best Tacos

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These are the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles

A taco from Barbacoa Ramirez
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Restaurant critic Bill Addison’s list of best tacos in L.A.

Los Angeles, CA - July 14: A plate of tacos is displayed from at the Industrial Downtown Night Market on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

How L.A. reached peak taco

Scenes and tacos at Evil Cooks, photographed for the 101 Best Tacos 2024 on Friday, July 12th, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Andrea D'Agosto / For The Times)
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The 18 best places to get vegetarian and vegan tacos in Los Angeles

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A taco glossary: Words you need to know to order tacos like a pro

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Celebrities, chefs and athletes share their favorite tacos in L.A.

Behind the scenes of the Food team devouring tons of tacos.

We ate hundreds of tacos to find the 101 best. Here’s how the whole process went

Our California Guides

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25 of the best restaurants and bars for your Palm Springs road trip

Take a break from sunbathing and vintage shopping to check out the best restaurants in Palm Springs and as far afield as Cathedral City and Yucca Valley, including a secret speakeasy, a Balkan-inspired beer hall and a classic steakhouse.

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Our L.A. food critic’s highly specific guide to San Francisco dining

Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, Calif. with chef Eric Bost, July 13, 2024. Clockwiise from foreground: Gnudi, Porc, Melon and Croque Madame. (Amy Carson / For The Times)
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23 of the best restaurants and bars for your San Diego weekend getaway

Image of a restaurant dining room with people eating various foods
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19 must-try diners and restaurants for your next California road trip

RIVERSIDE, CA - NOVEMBER 10, 2023: The Fox Theater was built in 1929, and is a Spanish Colonial Revival style building in the heart of downtown Riverside on November 10, 2023 in Riverside, California. It underwent a major renovation in 2010.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
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SoCal’s most overlooked weekend escape is a place you’ve probably driven past

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Restaurant Reviews

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Our Food Guides

Collage of hot dog, tacos, and pasta with 'August' sticker
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20 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month

El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 16, 2026: 15 Best LA Birthday Cakes, photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 16, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
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15 of L.A.’s best birthday cakes

A hot dog with "Los Angeles" written in ketchup and mustard at Walt's Bar on a red bar top.
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20 hot dogs to devour in L.A. before the summer ends

STUDIO CITY, CA - June 26: The Yala latte, made with cardamom-spiced cream top, at Yala on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Studio City, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
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10 unique cream top lattes and cold brews that you’ll only find in L.A.

Collage of photos: burger, taquitos, roast chicken

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Bandeja paisa, traditional Colombian dish consisting of three meats - carne asada (grilled beef), chorizo (sausage) and chicharron (fried pork belly) - accompanied by rice, beans, maduro (plantain), a fried egg and an arepa at La Fonda Antioquena on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

7 L.A. spots for bandeja paisa, Colombia’s classic lunch platter

A hand pulls a square slice of meatball-and-jalapeño-topped tavern style pizza at Rance's Chicago Pizza in Long Beach

9 great places to try Midwest-style tavern pizza in L.A.

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17 new and old favorites from a seasoned Mexico City expert

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Our guide to London’s global dining gems. 15 of the best pubs, food halls and bake shops

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Explore Melbourne’s ambitious dining scene with 25 coffee shops, restaurants and bars

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Michelin ignores it, but Lima should be on every food lover’s wish list. 9 reasons why

Paris, France - June 15, 2025: The Times' Jenn Harris sits with a martini at Les Deux Magots

For Paris lovers, 33 favorite restaurants, bakeries, cafes, bistros and bars

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Food Videos

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Watch Jorge Gaviria ‘Chef That!’ Rib Eye Cachetada Taco

Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria makes cachetada or “slap” tacos with rib eye and Gouda cheese in the L.A.

Watch José Andrés ‘Chef That!’ Olive-Oil Fried Eggs and Potatoes

Watch Anissa Helou ‘Chef That!’ Bulgur Risotto

Chef/baker Roxana Jullapat prepares her chocolate morning muffins in The Kitchen.

Book to Cook! Chocolate Morning Muffins with Roxana Jullapat

Watch Ligia Rossi ‘Chef That!’ Alfajores Cookie

L.A. Dreams of Sushi

This South Bay sushi shop has been serving the same six items for decades — and wants to keep it that way

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Should we be eating bluefin tuna?

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Wild or farmed? Pacific or Atlantic? Here’s what to know about bluefin tuna

Tell your friends: ‘I know a dancer who makes the best vegan sushi in L.A.’

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - APRIL 7, 2023 - Portrait of Liwei Liao, the founder of The Joint Tea/Seafood market, posing behind display counter, with a Dry aging Chamber on the right, April 7, 2023, Sherman Oaks, CA. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Dry-aged sushi? One of L.A.’s best fishmongers says ‘fresh is boring’

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The secret history of L.A.’s sushi revolution

TORRANCE, CA - APRIL 18: Seiwa Premium Nigiri from chef Shin Nagata at Seiwa Market on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Torrance, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Supermarket sushi you’ll actually want to eat

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Grab quick, affordable sushi at 11 of the best hand roll bars in L.A.

SAN GABRIEL, CA - APRIL 12, 2023 - The best California Roll at Yama Seafood, San Gabriel, CA, on Thursday, April 12, 2023. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

The ultimate California roll lives on at this SGV fish market. (Fights at the sushi case prove it.)

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Morihiro resturant in Atwater Village, California.
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21 places in L.A. to find the best sushi, omakase, chirashi and more

Customers eating at Hanamaru Ginza, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Japan.
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What makes L.A.’s sushi scene so great? I found answers in Tokyo

Gizzard shad / kohada nigiri, photographed at Morihiro in Los Angeles

How Los Angeles became the epicenter of sushi in America

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Cooking

Chocolate frosting for a recipe from Carolynn Carreño photographed July 30, 2026.

No-fail chocolate frosting

This smooth, creamy, chocolate frosting is easy to make, with none of the potential pitfalls of fussy European buttercreams.

El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 15, 2026: The Ultimate Birthday Cake by Carolynn Carreno photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)

The ultimate birthday cake has berries and whipped cream cheese frosting

Top view of tomato leaf Swiss meringue buttercream by Rose Wild in a hotel catering pan on a table in her backyard.

Tomato leaf Swiss meringue buttercream

Two hands pull apart the halves of a gooey grilled cheese with dill havarti on rye over a wood cutting board

Grilled cheese with dill havarti on rye

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MAY 13, 2026: Ribeye cachetada taco at the Los Angeles Times kitchen in El Segundo on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rib eye cachetada tacos from ‘Vitamina T’

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