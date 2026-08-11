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One of L.A.’s favorite food trucks launches its first brick-and-mortar in Studio City.
After months of searching, eating and writing, critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris share their guide to exceptional dining in the city.
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Take a break from sunbathing and vintage shopping to check out the best restaurants in Palm Springs and as far afield as Cathedral City and Yucca Valley, including a secret speakeasy, a Balkan-inspired beer hall and a classic steakhouse.
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Food Videos
Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria makes cachetada or “slap” tacos with rib eye and Gouda cheese in the L.A.
This smooth, creamy, chocolate frosting is easy to make, with none of the potential pitfalls of fussy European buttercreams.