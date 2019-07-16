Advertisement
Here’s the complicated history of America’s most famous Chinese dish: kung pao chicken.
Bill Addison reviews Jeong Yuk Jeom, an ambitious Korean BBQ restaurant in Koreatown whose hook is dry-aged meats.
At Spoon & Pork, a new Filipino restaurant in Silver Lake, critic Patricia Escárcega considers crispy pata and pork belly adobo.
We were run out of the first bar.
We’ve made it to Peak Ceramics: All your friends are taking wheel-throwing classes, Brutalist planters have become status symbols, and every other upscale restaurant has commissioned its own run of handmade plates and sconces.
Abalone once were to California what lobster is to Maine. But we loved them nearly to death. Now scientists are figuring out how to save this endangered sea snail.
Chrissy Teigen has a list of Los Angeles restaurants. We have some thoughts.
The best Sichuan recipes balance savory, sweet, sour, and spicy. These simple dishes, including wontons in chile oil, do just that and come together quickly.
Critic Bill Addison reviews Yang’s Kitchen, a modern fusion restaurant breaking new ground in Alhambra.
Science says there’s no cure for a hangover. I tried five over-the-counter hangover remedies anyway. And the patches actually worked.
This L.A. sushi master creates a one-of-a-kind experience in his Hollywood hideaway | Off Menu
Lucas goes to Little Saigon in Orange County for incredible Vietnamese food | Off Menu
Are these chili burgers better than the Original Tommy's offering?
Braum's: The Best Burger Californians Never Heard Of
Chefs love control, and sushi chef Mori Onodera exercises about the maximum amount of control a chef can have over food served at a restaurant.
Lucas goes to Orange County with chef Shawn Pham for some of the best Vietnamese food you can find outside of the country itself.
Within months of opening, Tacos 1986 ascended to the ranks of L.A.’s most popular taco spots.
In the first episode of “Off Menu,” Food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson and Jazz Singsanong, longtime proprietor of the Thai Town restaurant Jitlada, head to LAX-C, a vast, warehouse-like grocery store that’s sometimes known by its informal nickname, Thai Costco.More Coverage
One man’s opinion on the best (and worst) instant ramens.
True story: The first time I got drunk was freshman year of college.
It’s June, which means that we have the longest day of the year to look forward to this month.
We have a nationwide preoccupation with heat.
Look, it’s been a long two years for everyone.
Fuchsia Dunlop, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” shares her recipe for Guizhou-style kung pao chicken, which includes a homemade garlic-ginger chile paste.
Fuchsia Dunlop, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” shares the best kung pao recipe that we all love, a fast stir-fry with chicken breast, peanuts, scallions and dried chiles.
Fuchsia Dunlop, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” learned that Shandong-style kung pao chicken isn’t spicy but has walnuts and a salty-sweet sauce instead.
Palak paneer, a spiced Indian spinach dish, makes for the fastest green shakshuka recipe, which gets a subtle sweetness from sauteed onion and bell peppers.
On Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a boozy tepache helps ease the communion between heaven and earth.
Ripe persimmons dot a simple butter cake, spiced with turmeric and ginger, in a California spin on Marian Burros’ classic Italian prune plum torte.
So you’re having friends over for Halloween and you’re adult-ish.
L.A.'s classic Tommy’s burgers come with a beefy chili sauce. This homemade vegan chili burger tastes just like the original and may be even better.
Critic Patricia Escárcega reviews Openaire, the stylish greenhouse restaurant overseen by Josiah Citrin at the Line Hotel in Koreatown.
Bill Addison reviews Slab Barbecue in Beverly Grove
Critic Patricia Escárcega reviews chef Rocío Camacho’s mole-centric Mexican restaurant in Paramount, la Diosa de los Moles.
Critic Bill Addison reviews vegan restaurant Nic’s on Beverly
Gjusta and Gjelina chef Travis Lett is in the process of dissolving his partnership with co-founder Fran Camaj.
These gifts can add to any meal.
If you’ve been lying awake at night, anxious because your house is missing a quirky, cubist, matte blue water jug, Sarah Koik just may be the ceramic artist for you.
It’s possible you’ve eaten off Humble Ceramics’ dinnerware; owned and run by Delphine Lippens, it supplies the restaurants of chefs including Josef Centeno and Michael Cimarusti.
A Question of Eagles, run by Melissa Tolar and Jonathan Ballak, fulfills the modern desire for airy, earthy-toned minimalism without ever veering into boring.
Ninon Choplin, the French ceramicist behind this line, makes mostly cups and mugs and pour-overs in a Highland Park studio, as well as slipcast pipes in primary colors.
BTW Ceramics makes mugs bedecked with Technicolor splatters and winding rainbows that are very loudly not factory-made.
Glassell Park’ LGS Studio, run by Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy, makes tableware that will please cooks tired of minimalist dinnerware.
