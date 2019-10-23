Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC Sports
USC Sports
UCLA v USC
USC Sports
USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. on NFL combine: ‘This is just like a little starting place’
Even after four seasons at USC, Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t gotten much attention in a deep group of wide receivers at the NFL scouting combine.
USC Sports
Utah USC Football
USC Sports
USC football schedules 2021 season opener against San Jose State
USC football has replaced previously scheduled UC Davis game with San Jose State to keep the Trojans’ streak of having never scheduled an FCS opponent.
USC Sports
USC football
USC Sports
USC cancels 2021 matchup in football with UC Davis
USC has told UC Davis that the scheduled 2021 matchup between the teams is off. The Trojans have never played a team in the Football Championship Subdivision.
USC Sports
Oregon State’s Gianni Hunt tries to get past USC’s Jonah Mathews during the second half of the Trojans’ 75-55 win Jan. 25, 2020.
USC Sports
USC basketball will need to rely on defense to break that tournament bubble
Before the season started, USC coach Andy Enfield had no idea what the Trojans’ identity would be. Now, that’s clear.
USC Sports
Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
USC Sports
USC’s Isaiah Mobley finding his stride after rough start to college career
Isaiah Mobley has learned to deal with adversity since arriving at USC as one of the top college basketball recruits in the nation.
