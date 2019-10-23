USC Sports

Advertisement
Top Headlines
Even after four seasons at USC, Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t gotten much attention in a deep group of wide receivers at the NFL scouting combine.
-
USC tries to rally from a 15-point deficit but falls short in a 79-65 loss to Utah that severely hampers their aspirations of making the NCAA tournament.
-
As USC trudges through at nightmarish February, the Trojans desperately need a big win, and more wins, to keep their NCAA tournament bubble from bursting.
-
Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points, Jonah Mathews added 17, and Nick Rakocevic had 14 points and 11 rebounds but USC could not hold onto a 14-point lead and finish a comeback in a 70-66 loss to Colorado.
USC football has replaced previously scheduled UC Davis game with San Jose State to keep the Trojans’ streak of having never scheduled an FCS opponent.
USC has told UC Davis that the scheduled 2021 matchup between the teams is off. The Trojans have never played a team in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Before the season started, USC coach Andy Enfield had no idea what the Trojans’ identity would be. Now, that’s clear.
Isaiah Mobley has learned to deal with adversity since arriving at USC as one of the top college basketball recruits in the nation.
More Headlines
-
Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 to help No. 3 Oregon rout USC 93-67.
-
USC’s defense keeps Washington State’s offense in check and Daniel Utomi scores a season-high 23 points in the Trojans’ 70-51 win.
-
Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and USC beat No. 11 Oregon State 72-66 on Friday night.
-
Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan announces on Twitter he is transferring to USC, bolstering the Trojans’ quarterback room with some needed depth.
-
The situation practically begged for the young and inconsistent Trojans to fall apart. But instead, USC beat Washington, the Pac-12’s last-place team 62-56.
-
New USC baseball coach Jason Gill is set to takeover a Trojan program that has not seen postseason play since 201`5.
-
USC has lost three in a row and is in danger of playing its way out of an NCAA tournament bid. The Trojans host the Washington Huskies on Thursday.
Most Read
-
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
-
A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.
-
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
-
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
-
Mayor London Breed’s decree comes on the same day the CDC warns that cases of COVID-19 will continue to spread.
-
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
-
Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.
-
LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.
