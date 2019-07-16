Company News

Staff Announcements
Tuesday morning, we launched an improved push alert experience on our app, including a couple of new segment options.
The Los Angeles Times is bringing a little bit of the West Coast east for a one-night-only tasting event. The Times Food staff has invited chefs from LA and NYC to serve up some of their favorite dishes and promote bicoastal culinary appreciation. Andrea Chang (Deputy Editor), Jenn Harris (Senior Writer), Lucas Kwan Peterson (Columnist and Video Producer) and Genevieve Ko (Cooking Editor) will host the event, “Coast to Coast,” at Union Park on Nov. 13.
Thousands of fans attended end-of-summer festival featuring FIBA 3x3 competition, Hoop It Up open tournament, esports open tournament and immersive L.A. cultural experience
Three events featuring unlimited tastings, cooking demonstrations and live music are set for October 18-19 at The MET
Week-long slate of events Sept. 16-20 will spotlight conversations around press freedom and protection of the First Amendment. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Los Angeles Times in collaboration with the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
The new department will help spearhead visual journalism at the Los Angeles Times.
Free two-day festival sponsored by L.A. Times brings street-style basketball and esports together for an end-of-summer international celebration of sports and culture
The Los Angeles Times has named Wendy Fawthrop features lead on the copy desk, and the slot for the Travel and Saturday sections.
The 10th annual food and drink festival returns to the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot this Labor Day weekend
As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Editorial Page Editor Nicholas Goldberg and Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion Editor Sue Horton made the following announcement.