Company News

The Los Angeles Times is bringing a little bit of the West Coast east for a one-night-only tasting event. The Times Food staff has invited chefs from LA and NYC to serve up some of their favorite dishes and promote bicoastal culinary appreciation. Andrea Chang (Deputy Editor), Jenn Harris (Senior Writer), Lucas Kwan Peterson (Columnist and Video Producer) and Genevieve Ko (Cooking Editor) will host the event, “Coast to Coast,” at Union Park on Nov. 13.