Dodgers
Dodgers beat Angels behind good pitching and offense in spring training exhibition
The Dodgers mount a comeback to beat the Angels 9-4 on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch to improve their spring training record 3-1.
Alex Wood’s return to the Dodgers was unexpected but welcomed
Alex Wood’s return to the Dodgers was unexpected but welcomed
Left-hander Alex Wood’s injury-riddled 2019 season with the Reds hurt his stock in free agency, but he’s happy to be back with the Dodgers.
Ross Stripling makes his spring debut in Dodgers’ exhibition tie with White Sox
Ross Stripling makes his spring debut in Dodgers’ exhibition tie with White Sox
Ross Stripling tossed a scoreless first inning, Mookie Betts delivered his first two hits as a Dodger in the team’s 2-2 exhibition tie with the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman has a methodical approach appreciated by dugout leaders
Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman has a methodical approach appreciated by dugout leaders
Andrew Friedman’s conservative hand with the Dodgers frustrates some fans, but managers under him — Dave Roberts and Joe Maddon — trust his judgment.
Mookie Betts makes exhibition debut in Dodgers victory over Cubs
Mookie Betts makes exhibition debut in Dodgers victory over Cubs
Mookie Betts, the crown jewel of the Dodgers’ offseason acquisitions, started in right field against the Cubs on Sunday.
