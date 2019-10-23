Advertisement
The Dodgers mount a comeback to beat the Angels 9-4 on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch to improve their spring training record 3-1.
Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen spent the offseason working on regaining his form. Early results have been encouraging.
Clayton Kershaw will make his spring debut Friday, one day ahead of Walker Buehler’s first start, an indication the veteran left-hander will start opening day.
A.J. Pollock hit his first home run of the spring but the Dodgers dug themselves in a hole early to fall to the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.
Left-hander Alex Wood’s injury-riddled 2019 season with the Reds hurt his stock in free agency, but he’s happy to be back with the Dodgers.
Ross Stripling tossed a scoreless first inning, Mookie Betts delivered his first two hits as a Dodger in the team’s 2-2 exhibition tie with the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Andrew Friedman’s conservative hand with the Dodgers frustrates some fans, but managers under him — Dave Roberts and Joe Maddon — trust his judgment.
Mookie Betts, the crown jewel of the Dodgers’ offseason acquisitions, started in right field against the Cubs on Sunday.
The Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme depended on real-time video transmitted to the clubhouse. MLB might ban the practice, a measure not all Dodgers support.
Max Muncy and Enrique Hernández each had home runs in the third inning to power the Dodgers to a 10-4 win over the Giants in spring training.
Julio Urías bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen last season, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sees the 23-year-old as a starter in 2020.
Adam Kolarek is confident he can shed the lefty specialist reputation he developed with the Dodgers last season and be multiple-outs reliever.
The sport Clayton Kershaw’s loves fostered an environment which allowed con men to steal a prize he’s pursued his entire career. Still, Kershaw loves the game.
Brusdar Graterol impresses Dodgers with electric stuff after fighting illness and the uncertainty of the Twins trading him to the Red Sox, then to the Dodgers.
Andre Ethier’s 12-year Dodgers career ended with the 2017 World Series Game 7 loss to the Houston Astros. He says the emphasis on analytics led to sign stealing.
