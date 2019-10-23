Advertisement
Top Headlines
At Apple’s annual shareholders meeting, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the problems posed by coronavirus. A shareholder proposal requiring the company to disclose its cooperation with the Chinese government was voted down despite significant support.
Salesforce.com Inc. raised its annual revenue forecast, but the strong results were overshadowed by the news that co-Chief Executive Officer Keith Block had stepped down.
Telecom companies will do everything possible to protect shareholder value. That means offsetting losses in TV subscribers by increasing revenue from internet-only customers.
The Supreme Court denied Apple’s petition arguing that a judgment in a patent infringement case brought by VirnetX Holding Corp. was “grossly excessive.”
The Pentagon is preparing to accelerate its use of artificial intelligence technology on the battlefield.
Mike Bloomberg has hired hundreds of paid “digital organizers” to boost his presidential bid on social media. A look inside the operation reveals potential downsides to this approach.
Twitter said it would suspend 70 accounts posting content supporting the Michael Bloomberg campaign in a pattern that violates company rules.
Uber and Lyft bring plenty of drawbacks to cities, but solutions aren’t easy to find.
With little warning, Uber notified about 80 customer support workers in its Downtown L.A. office that it was offshoring their jobs to an office in Manila.
More Headlines
The shutdown of the power-generating kites firm is Alphabet’s first closure of a moonshot project since Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped back from management.
The Amazon CEO promised to commit $10 billion of his personal fortune to combating climate change. He will begin issuing grants this summer.
After years of fighting regulation, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls for it, saying users need to feel giant social media platforms answer to someone.
Elon Musk’s first electric car plant in Europe faces a possible delay while a court mulls environmentalists’ challenge over clearing forest for Tesla.
California employers may dislike the new law on independent contractors, but they’re devising a host of strategies to comply.
Apartment: A Separated Place is an interactive tale about moving on.
A group of Apple workers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging they were required to submit to searches before leaving the stores but were not compensated for the time those searches required.
Most Read
On Malibu’s Broad Beach, comedian-actress Mindy Kaling has shelled out $9.55 million for the stylish home of Frank and Barbara Sinatra.
But it could take years for Inovio’s synthetic vaccine to clear the testing required by regulators before it can join the fight against the novel COVID-19.
California motorists may see gas prices rise modestly as a result of the fire at a refinery in Carson on Tuesday night.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kim Raver and her husband, director Manu Boyer, have sold their Venice home for $2.7 million.
Insurers have succeeded in watering down a Washington state bill that would have made a firm’s surplus cash a factor in any rate increase.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rocks the Southern California realty world with the mega-million-dollar purchase of David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate.
A look back, and ahead, at the latest California business news.
Disney’s appointment of Chapek to replace Bob Iger surprised Hollywood and Wall Street. But his background may make him well-suited for the job.
AMC’s presence in the Los Angeles region has grown to 34 theaters and 461 screens since it opened its first West Coast location more than 50 years ago.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday that his company is only interested in original content and not reruns of shows such as ‘Friends.’
Even extensive preparation by the network could not keep the candidates in line as crucial primaries loom.
National Transportation Safety Board chairman blasts Tesla and ‘government regulators’ for jeopardizing traffic safety over Tesla’s Autopilot feature.
Tesla’s Autopilot and other driver-assist systems might enhance safety, but manufacturers can keep the data under wraps.
May Mobility Inc.’s boxy white-and-green self-driving shuttle pulls up to a damp corner in downtown Detroit.
The Ferrari 488 Pista brings race-track performance to California freeways.
Microsoft is blocked from working on a $10-billion Pentagon cloud-computing contract after a lawsuit by Amazon alleging interference by President Trump.
The U.S. raised the stakes, using a law historically associated with prosecuting mafia figures to claim Huawei engaged in decades of intellectual property theft.
Bernie Sanders, who has criticized Amazon’s treatment of its blue-collar workforce, led the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in donations from Amazon employees, with support from both warehouse workers and software engineers.
U.S. National Security advisor Robert O’Brien said Huawei “can access sensitive and personal information” in systems it sells and maintains globally. He did not elaborate or state the basis for this belief.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is asking $3.7 million for his custom Florida home with a pirate-themed kitchen and hidden hatch door.
Built in 1865, the two-story home in Key West holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,300 square feet.
In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, a massive Midcentury compound owned by Charlton Heston for nearly 50 years is on the market for $14.9 million.
Perched on a promontory lot, the Midcentury compound holds a five-bedroom main home and a three-story guesthouse with an elevator and screening room.
