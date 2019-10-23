World & Nation

Advertisement
Top Headlines
The federal Bureau of Prisons plans to transfer the warden in charge of the jail where Jeffrey Epstein died to another correctional facility, despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death.
Walter Ruiz, a defense lawyer for one of the 9/11 defendants, repeatedly used the word as he questioned a CIA psychologist who devised the harsh interrogation methods used on detainees after 9/11.
In turning back migrant caravans, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador embraces a drastic change in immigration policy.
Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering three Muslim passengers off planes after the airline’s own security officials cleared them to fly.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday, causing buildings to collapse and killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 500, Turkish officials said.
‘We Still Have Words’ is a dialogue between two men whose child, one an extremist and the other a victim, who died in a Paris terrorist attack.
Surgical masks but not much panic as Lunar New Year begins in Beijing. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to grow and millions of people are on lockdown at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.
Americans living in counties with more opportunities to get ahead live longer than those living where it’s most difficult to improve their lot in life.
Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.
More headlines
Rosie Perez will testify at Harvey Weinstein’s trial to support testimony from Annabella Sciorra that he raped her in the 1990s.
A second traveler returning to the U.S. from China is diagnosed with the coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and prompted travel freezes in China.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has brushed off criticism and mockery from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin
China says it will swiftly build a 1,000-bed hospital to deal with the new virus that has killed 41, sickened thousands and prompted city lockdowns.
Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine is one of Elizabeth Warren’s most forceful supporters, drawing on her Iowa upbringing and personal bond with the senator to make the case.
The appeal of Sichuan hot pot is manifold. There is an overabundance of flavor, yes, but also a sense of power.
The United States has refused an extradition request from Britain for an American woman involved in a road accident that killed a U.K. teen
Thousands of supporters of an influential radical Shiite cleric gathered in central Baghdad to demand that American troops leave the country.
Muslim women have taken turns maintaining an around-the-clock sit-in on a New Delhi highway to protest a new citizenship law.
French unions are holding last-ditch strikes and protests as the government unveils a divisive bill overhauling the national retirement system.
In the Senate impeachment trial, House prosecutors tackled President Trump’s Biden claims in an effort to preempt the White House’s narrative.
Most Read
More than half of California voters have considered moving out of state. Many who do choose Texas, where lower housing costs come with trade-offs.
China says it will swiftly build a 1,000-bed hospital to deal with the new virus that has killed 41, sickened thousands and prompted city lockdowns.
Child soldiers — some as young as 6 — are being conscripted into a vigilante group in Guerrero state.
James Mitchell, an architect of the “enhanced interrogation techniques” that human rights experts have condemned as torture, testified about the tactics in a pretrial hearing at Guantánamo Bay.
Special Report
Fifty years later, the Manson “family” murders remain seared into the collective memory of Los Angeles. The question, which persists to this day, is why?
Charles Manson and his “family” committed heinous crimes across Los Angeles in 1969. Here is a timeline of what led up to the murders and the aftermath.
Followers of Charles Manson were tied to the deaths of nine people in the summer of 1969.
