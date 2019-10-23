Advertisement
Top Headlines
National Transportation Safety Board chairman blasts Tesla and ‘government regulators’ for jeopardizing traffic safety over Tesla’s Autopilot feature.
Tesla’s Autopilot and other driver-assist systems might enhance safety, but manufacturers can keep the data under wraps.
May Mobility Inc.’s boxy white-and-green self-driving shuttle pulls up to a damp corner in downtown Detroit.
Ferrari’s 488 Pista, which replaces the 458 Speciale, is driven by the most powerful V8 engine Ferrari has ever put in a road car.
Tesla’s move to sell $2 billion in stock takes advantage of its surging share price two weeks after Elon Musk said raising capital didn’t make sense.
Automobile headlights haven’t been very good, but they’re improving, according to the auto insurance industry.
The U.S. Justice Department quietly abandoned its anti-trust investigation of Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen over their deal with California to curb auto pollution, a move cheered by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Fancy gas-powered 4x4s are bringing boutique brands more sales and new buyers
The fight over emissions between California and the White House could last years.
More Headlines
Tesla shares surged as much as 21% to new record highs after Panasonic said its battery joint venture turned profitable and analysts praised the electric-car maker.
The Ram 1500 has knocked Chevy’s Silverado out of second place in pickup-truck sales.
“There’s a lot of information that gets traded” about people’s driving habits, says an industry official. “It’s amazing.”
With stock price in the stratosphere, Tesla grows earnings again. But questions about the future remain.
Trump’s move to soften fuel-economy and emissions standards “will lead to vehicles that are neither safer, nor more affordable or fuel efficient,” a Democratic leader says.
Toyota is recalling vehicles whose airbags may not inflate in a crash. Honda’s recalls involve Takata airbags that may explode and hurl shrapnel.
Tesla is disputing claims that its vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own
Most Read
On Malibu’s Broad Beach, comedian-actress Mindy Kaling has shelled out $9.55 million for the stylish home of Frank and Barbara Sinatra.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kim Raver and her husband, director Manu Boyer, have sold their Venice home for $2.7 million.
But it could take years for Inovio’s synthetic vaccine to clear the testing required by regulators before it can join the fight against the novel COVID-19.
In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, a massive Midcentury compound owned by Charlton Heston for nearly 50 years is on the market for $14.9 million.
California motorists may see gas prices rise modestly as a result of the fire at a refinery in Carson on Tuesday night.
Insurers have succeeded in watering down a Washington state bill that would have made a firm’s surplus cash a factor in any rate increase.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rocks the Southern California realty world with the mega-million-dollar purchase of David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate.
A look back, and ahead, at the latest California business news.
