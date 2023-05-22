Jobs, Labor & Workplace

Headlines
The head of the U.S. agency charged with enforcing civil rights in the workplace says “bossware” tools that closely track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws.
Featured
‘We’re fighting for survival’: Writers on the picket line talk pay, family and how the strike is hitting home
How is the WGA strike affecting lives? Hear from the mother of triplets, someone who moonlights for LAUSD to make ends meet and three others on the picket line.