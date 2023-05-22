Jobs, Labor & Workplace

Advertisement

Headlines

FILE - The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium in Vail, Colo., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in Denver. Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told The Associated Press, Thursday, May 18, 2023, that the agency is trying to educate employers and technology providers about their use of these surveillance tools as well as AI tools that streamline the work of evaluating job prospects. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Check your ‘bossware’ tools for bias, U.S. agency head warns employers

The head of the U.S. agency charged with enforcing civil rights in the workplace says “bossware” tools that closely track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws.

Spanish class 08/31/95#44329NTeacher Maria Song writes Spanish words on the board ,during a Spanish language class offered by the Garden Grove Korean Association. At the Korean American Community Center, Garden Grove.The class was attended by about 20 to 30 people. Reporter:Sullivan Mandatory Credit: Glenn Koenig/The LA Times

Opinion: Want to land at the top of future employers’ hiring lists? Start learning Spanish

Shea Serrano

Shea Serrano: What it’s like to have your TV show come out during the writers’ strike

FILE - The nuclear aircraft carrier USS George Washington pier side at Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Va., Sept. 30, 2016. A Navy investigation triggered by a series of suicides is recommending widespread improvements in housing, food, parking and internet for sailors, as well as changes to mental health and other personnel programs. The investigation began last year after seven service members assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington died over a 12-month period ending April 2022, including three in one week. The carrier was docked for overhaul at Newport News shipyard. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

‘We let our people down’: Navy probe prompted by suicides condemns conditions at shipyard

Los Angeles, CA - May 17: Students and supporters of undocumented students in the University of California system, rally and chant outside a meeting of the UC Board of Regents, on the UCLA Campus in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The rally wants to demand the UC Board of Regents break legal ground and authorize the hiring of students who were brought to this country illegally as children and lack valid work permits. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

UC regents take groundbreaking step toward hiring immigrant students without legal status

Meet San Francisco’s first drag laureate. Job description? ‘Be very, very fabulous’

City investigating Hollywood restaurants for allegedly keeping service fees, stiffing workers

For Subscribers

Is a four-day workweek as good as it sounds? California employees share what it’s really like

L.A. County homeless services workers can’t afford housing themselves, study finds

Advertisement

Featured

Hollie Overton is a writer and co-executive producer of "All American Homecoming."

Company Town

For Subscribers

‘We’re fighting for survival’: Writers on the picket line talk pay, family and how the strike is hitting home

How is the WGA strike affecting lives? Hear from the mother of triplets, someone who moonlights for LAUSD to make ends meet and three others on the picket line.

More

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement
Advertisement