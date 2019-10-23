Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mindy Kaling buys Frank Sinatra’s Malibu beach house for $9.55 million
On Malibu’s Broad Beach, comedian-actress Mindy Kaling has shelled out $9.55 million for the stylish home of Frank and Barbara Sinatra.
Charlton Heston’s longtime Midcentury compound seeks $14.9 million in Beverly Hills
Image_10.jpg
In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, a massive Midcentury compound owned by Charlton Heston for nearly 50 years is on the market for $14.9 million.
Supermodel Rachel Hunter unloads home in the Hollywood Hills
Hot Property | Rachel Hunter
Supermodel-actress Rachel Hunter has sold her longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.45 million, records show.
Gridiron great Lynn Swann lists Hancock Park home for sale
Lynn Swann
Football Hall of Famer and former USC athletic director Lynn Swann has put his Hancock Park home up for sale at $3.595 million.
In Florida, former Charger Jarret Johnson looks to unload waterfront estate
Image_11.jpg
Veteran NFL linebacker Jarret Johnson is asking $2.695 million for his northern Florida home with a private dock.
Image_11.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Florida home
Built in 1865, the two-story home in Key West holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,300 square feet.
Image_06.jpg
Charlton Heston’s former Beverly Hills Midcentury
Perched on a promontory lot, the Midcentury compound holds a five-bedroom main home and a three-story guesthouse with an elevator and screening room.
Image_13.jpg
Jarret Johnson’s Florida estate
Built in 2011, the stone-clad home opens to an entertainer’s backyard and a private dock on Rocky Bayou.
Hot Property | The Kardashian empire expands in La Quinta
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have bought an undeveloped home site in La Quinta from billionaire Ron Burkle for $6.3 million. Also: Fashion-designer-to-the-stars Bob Mackie has bought a new house in Palm Springs, and the former home of acting great Jeff Chandler has sold.
Home of the Week | Pink modernist bliss in Palm Springs
In Palm Springs, a work of Albert Frey and Robson Chambers features aluminum screens designed by the office of Frank Lloyd Wright. Asking price: $2.995 million.
DJI_004122.jpg
Anthony Hopkins’s Malibu beach house
The coastal Cape Cod features Saltillo tile floors, picture windows and a solarium with glass ceilings.
Image_6.jpg
Jay Bell’s Irvine home
Built in 2012, the two-story home holds four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 2,000 square feet.
Image_1.jpg
Anne Hathaway’s New York penthouse
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse has been remodeled with French casement windows and white oak herringbone floors.
Modernism special | Miles C. Bates’ iconic Wave House finds new life in Palm Desert
Miles C. Bates’ Wave House finds new life in Palm Desert
In Palm Desert, Miles C. Bates’ stylish Wave House has a bright future in store after a dramatic restoration.
Modernism special | Q&A: Monique Lombardelli on keeping Joseph Eichler’s spirit alive
How Monique Lombardelli keeps Joseph Eichler’s spirit alive
Bay Area real estate agent Monique Lombardelli sells original Joseph Eichler floor plans to meet the demand for his Midcentury homes. Warning: No ugly changes allowed.
Image_10.jpg
Devin Booker’s Arizona home
The minimalist home features clean lines and pocketing walls of glass across 5,600 square feet.
Modernism special | Albert Frey’s first desert home design lives again
An Albert Frey desert home design lives again
In Palm Springs, one of the first design projects of noted architect Albert Frey has a new look after a recent renovation.
