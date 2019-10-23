Hot Property

Advertisement
Top Headlines
On Malibu’s Broad Beach, comedian-actress Mindy Kaling has shelled out $9.55 million for the stylish home of Frank and Barbara Sinatra.
-
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is asking $3.7 million for his custom Florida home with a pirate-themed kitchen and hidden hatch door.
-
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kim Raver and her husband, director Manu Boyer, have sold their Venice home for $2.7 million.
In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, a massive Midcentury compound owned by Charlton Heston for nearly 50 years is on the market for $14.9 million.
Supermodel-actress Rachel Hunter has sold her longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.45 million, records show.
Football Hall of Famer and former USC athletic director Lynn Swann has put his Hancock Park home up for sale at $3.595 million.
Veteran NFL linebacker Jarret Johnson is asking $2.695 million for his northern Florida home with a private dock.
Photos
Built in 1865, the two-story home in Key West holds five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,300 square feet.
Perched on a promontory lot, the Midcentury compound holds a five-bedroom main home and a three-story guesthouse with an elevator and screening room.
Built in 2011, the stone-clad home opens to an entertainer’s backyard and a private dock on Rocky Bayou.
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have bought an undeveloped home site in La Quinta from billionaire Ron Burkle for $6.3 million. Also: Fashion-designer-to-the-stars Bob Mackie has bought a new house in Palm Springs, and the former home of acting great Jeff Chandler has sold.
In Palm Springs, a work of Albert Frey and Robson Chambers features aluminum screens designed by the office of Frank Lloyd Wright. Asking price: $2.995 million.
The coastal Cape Cod features Saltillo tile floors, picture windows and a solarium with glass ceilings.
Built in 2012, the two-story home holds four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just over 2,000 square feet.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse has been remodeled with French casement windows and white oak herringbone floors.
In Palm Desert, Miles C. Bates’ stylish Wave House has a bright future in store after a dramatic restoration.
Bay Area real estate agent Monique Lombardelli sells original Joseph Eichler floor plans to meet the demand for his Midcentury homes. Warning: No ugly changes allowed.
The minimalist home features clean lines and pocketing walls of glass across 5,600 square feet.
In Palm Springs, one of the first design projects of noted architect Albert Frey has a new look after a recent renovation.
Videos
-
Artists and influencers Lexi and Allie Kaplan show off their home studio in Los Angeles.
-
-
Actor Taylor Frey shows us the living room in his apartment in West Hollywood, CA.
-
Cassidy Freeman tells us about her kitchen in Santa Monica, CA.
-
Actor and playwright Matthew Perry has put his penthouse at the Century building in Century City on the market for $35 million.
-
My favorite room: Lisa Edelstein
-
-
AMC’s presence in the Los Angeles region has grown to 34 theaters and 461 screens since it opened its first West Coast location more than 50 years ago.
-
At Apple’s annual shareholders meeting, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the problems posed by coronavirus. A shareholder proposal requiring the company to disclose its cooperation with the Chinese government was voted down despite significant support.
-
California motorists may see gas prices rise modestly as a result of the fire at a refinery in Carson on Tuesday night.
-
Hong Kong’s government unveiled a budget packed with giveaways including a one-time cash handout that economists said isn’t likely to spur growth, as the city struggles to stabilize an economy battered by political unrest and the coronavirus.
Newsletter
-
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rocks the Southern California realty world with the mega-million-dollar purchase of David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate.
-
‘Ford v Ferrari’ actor Josh Lucas, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kevin McKidd and the late Judy Garland make real estate news.
-
Billionaire David Saperstein, the NBA’s DeAndre Jordan and actress Catherine Bach are among those making real estate news.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More Headlines
-
After remodeling his Valley Village home, actor Jackson Hurst has put the modern farmhouse-style spot up for sale at $1.799 million.
-
Scottish deejay Calvin Harris has sold his modern Hollywood Hills home for $7 million, the same price he paid for it in 2013.
-
Actress-model Katie Holmes has sold a Calabasas home for a little over $4.01 million.
-
-
-
In Malibu’s Point Dume neighborhood, actor Anthony Hopkins has listed his coastal Cape Cod for sale at $11.5 million.
-
The former Oakland Raider paid $1.1 million for a five-bedroom oceanfront home on Oahu’s fabled North Shore, public records show.
-
MLB veteran Jay Bell is asking $1.049 million for his Irvine home after being named head coach of a minor league team in Alabama.
-
Actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are asking $3.495 million for their Upper West Side penthouse of four years.
-
-
-
A Beverly Hills villa owned by Dr. Phil’s family trust — whose listing went viral last month due to its unorthodox style — sells for $5.75 million.
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will build a statewide database to track homeless people. But efforts in L.A. are proof it could be an elusive goal.
-
The candidates running for L.A. County supervisor have pledged to ease homelessness, but many were in elected office as it became a crisis.
-
The Southern California housing market is picking up steam, with sales and prices up in January.
