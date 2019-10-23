Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Is Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert the right fit for Chargers?
File-This Nov. 17, 2018, file photo shows Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throwing down field agai
After 235 consecutive starts by Philip Rivers, the Chargers will have a new quarterback under center to start the 2020 season. Will it be Oregon’s Justin Herbert?
Jordan Love could be a fit for the Chargers, but what about all those interceptions?
Utah State v LSU
The Chargers need a quarterback. Utah State’s Jordan Love is one of the best in the draft but, like Philip Rivers, he struggled with turnovers.
NFL combine could answer some Chargers questions as they revamp roster
File-This Nov. 17, 2018, file photo shows Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throwing down field agai
After parting ways with Philip Rivers, the NFL combine is significant for the Chargers as they transition their roster at quarterback and offensive line
Granderson: With Philip Rivers gone, Anthony Lynn is the face of the Chargers
Chargers Lions Football
With the Chargers cutting ties with Philip Rivers, coach Anthony Lynn, whether he likes it or not, has become the face of the franchise.
Philip Rivers isn’t ready to call it a career after parting with Chargers
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
Philip Rivers, a free agent that the Chargers said they would not pursue to re-sign, isn’t ready to retire after parting ways with the only team of his 16-year career.
What’s ahead for Chargers now that they’ve parted ways with Philip Rivers?
Photos: Philip Rivers’ career in pictures
