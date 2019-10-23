Advertisement
Top Headlines
After 235 consecutive starts by Philip Rivers, the Chargers will have a new quarterback under center to start the 2020 season. Will it be Oregon’s Justin Herbert?
-
The Chargers are in need of an upgrade on the offensive line, and some recent speculation has connected them to Alabama’s Jedrick Wills.
-
The Chargers have until May 30 to exercise the fifth-year option on receiver Mike Williams’ rookie contract, which would pay him close to $14 million in 2021.
-
Tom Brady, who has won six Super Bowl rings, will be a free agent and rumors persist about the quarterback signing a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers need a quarterback. Utah State’s Jordan Love is one of the best in the draft but, like Philip Rivers, he struggled with turnovers.
After parting ways with Philip Rivers, the NFL combine is significant for the Chargers as they transition their roster at quarterback and offensive line
With the Chargers cutting ties with Philip Rivers, coach Anthony Lynn, whether he likes it or not, has become the face of the franchise.
Philip Rivers, a free agent that the Chargers said they would not pursue to re-sign, isn’t ready to retire after parting ways with the only team of his 16-year career.
More Headlines
-
Philip Rivers and the Chargers have agreed to part ways, meaning the quarterback will enter free agency in March.
-
Fresh off his contract extension, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn finalized his staff for the 2020 season.
-
The Chargers will sign coach Anthony Lynn to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday.
-
Former Chargers and UCLA linebacker Donnie Edwards was presented with the Salute to Service Award, which is given annual as a joint venture between the NFL and USAA.
-
In addition to Chris Harris leaving for the Washington Redskins, Shane Steichen will be given the offensive coordinator and play-calling duties full time.
-
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates announces his retirement one year and one day after he caught his final NFL pass.
-
Chargers are expected to keep Shane Steichen as its offensive coordinator. Steichen, 34, took over as offensive coordinator in October after Ken Whisenhunt was fired.
Most Read
-
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
-
A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.
-
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
-
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
-
Mayor London Breed’s decree comes on the same day the CDC warns that cases of COVID-19 will continue to spread.
Advertisement
-
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
-
Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.
-
LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement