Advertisement

Las Vegas Guide

Las Vegas Features

Las Vegas Guide images

Las Vegas Guide

Global superstar Celine Dion brings her residency back to the Las Vegas Strip

A-list music residencies and Vegas: Name a better duo.

Paint the Town Silver and Black: Las Vegas Adds Pro Football to its Lineup of World-Class Experiences

Las Vegas Guide images

Getting some Air: Soar Over the West Without Ever Leaving the Strip

Las Vegas Guide images

Private Spa Experiences Perfect for a Day of Pampering

Las Vegas Guide images

Celebrating 100-plus Years of a Vegas Original: Golden Gate Hotel and Casino

The Hot List

  • Las Vegas Guide images

    Holiday in Vegas

    Singing in the Season; Ice Skating on the Strip; Holidays at the Ballpark

Vegas Guide: Spotlight

Las Vegas Guide images

A Rebrand with Harmony: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Still Hits a Beautiful Note

Las Vegas’ music-centered resort is singing a new tune these days.

Las Vegas Guide images

Circa Hotel & Casino is Downtown Las Vegas’ Newest Star

Celebrating one year of operation this winter, Circa Resort & Casino uniquely marries state-of-the-art luxury and gaming to downtown Las Vegas’ storied hospitality, swagger and charm.

Las Vegas Guide images

Resorts World Las Vegas Adds a Gleaming Hotel Tower, Ultra-Modern Luxury to the Strip

If you’ve been on the Strip in the last few years, you may have seen a cluster of cranes and a lot of development just to the north.

Eat/See/Do