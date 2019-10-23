Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Housing & Homelessness

Housing & Homelessness
What are your questions about the homelessness crisis in California?
Housing & Homelessness
What are your questions about the homelessness crisis in California?
Help us inform our reporting about the homelessness crisis in California by submitting your questions.
California
Malibu wants to ban overnight parking on Pacific Coast Highway. Will the state allow it?
California
Malibu wants to ban overnight parking on Pacific Coast Highway. Will the state allow it?
Malibu city officials approve overnight parking restrictions for sections of PCH, saying a similar move by L.A. County pushed homeless people living in RVs and cars into the city. But the Coastal Commission can block the new rules.
California
Commentary: In L.A., everybody stays in their own bubble — until it's time to count homeless people
California
Commentary: In L.A., everybody stays in their own bubble — until it’s time to count homeless people
Forget the bubbles. Angelenos are willing to drive across the city to count homeless people and face a crisis — and at the end of the workday no less.
California
City Beat: How to unharden our hearts toward homeless people
California
City Beat: How to unharden our hearts toward homeless people
It's funny how off first impressions can be.
Commentary: In L.A., everybody stays in their own bubble — until it’s time to count homeless people
California
Federal aid for L.A. homelessness hasn't materialized. If it does, don't expect 'the cavalry'
California
Federal aid for L.A. homelessness hasn’t materialized. If it does, don’t expect ‘the cavalry’
Mayor Eric Garcetti and the HUD's Ben Carson talk about land, health services and more to help homeless people in L.A. But so far, no deal reached.
They were used after the Camp fire. Now these 30 trailers will go to homeless families in L.A.
Homeless people and activists protest at Echo Park Lake, call for meeting with councilman
  1. California
    Lopez: A county-owned homeless service center in the old St. Vincent hospital? It just might happen
    California
    Lopez: A county-owned homeless service center in the old St. Vincent hospital? It just might happen
    L.A. supervisors voted Tuesday to push ahead with the possible purchase of St. Vincent hospital
  2. California
    City Beat: Are you a fan of old L.A.'s charm? These historic bungalows need a savior with deep pockets
    California
    City Beat: Are you a fan of old L.A.’s charm? These historic bungalows need a savior with deep pockets
    The Edinburgh Bungalow Court, a historic-cultural monument, is on the market. If it doesn't get a new buyer, it's almost certain to be razed.
  3. California
    Lopez: An empty hospital. An exploding homeless crisis. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?
    California
    Lopez: An empty hospital. An exploding homeless crisis. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
    Sure, repurposing St. Vincent Medical Center as homeless housing could be tough, but let's at least consider it.
    L.A. council president: It's time to rethink how we're handling homelessness
