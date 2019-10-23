Housing & Homelessness

Advertisement
Help us inform our reporting about the homelessness crisis in California by submitting your questions.
L.A. officials are pressing forward with a new strategy that could thwart plans to turn Westside apartments into condominiums, in an effort to protect renters from eviction.
After Moms 4 Housing took over a vacant house in Oakland in protest, we discuss the role of corporate ownership in California’s housing problems.
Mike Gatto’s measure may be well-intentioned, but it won’t solve the problems of mentally ill homeless people.
Homelessness is the dominant issue as challengers take on Councilman David Ryu.
Just after 8 on a warm evening in September, Janae Bell was shooting the breeze with two friends at the Hearst Avenue railroad crossing, sharing some pastries and talking bikes.
Malibu city officials approve overnight parking restrictions for sections of PCH, saying a similar move by L.A. County pushed homeless people living in RVs and cars into the city. But the Coastal Commission can block the new rules.
Forget the bubbles. Angelenos are willing to drive across the city to count homeless people and face a crisis — and at the end of the workday no less.
It’s funny how off first impressions can be.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and the HUD’s Ben Carson talk about land, health services and more to help homeless people in L.A. But so far, no deal reached.
Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in Santa Paula, Newbury Park and Port Hueneme in Ventura County.
Take a look at what roughly $625,000 buys right now in the cities of Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Ana and Mission Viejo.
Take a look at what priced-reduced homes roughly $950,000 buys right now in Pasadena, Woodland Hills and Long Beach in L.A. County.
Take a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now on more than half an acre in Lancaster, La Habra Heights and San Dimas in L.A. County.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hopes to reach a preliminary agreement with the Trump administration on a joint plan to help combat the city’s swelling homeless crisis.
Sen. Holly Mitchell and a coalition representing low-income communities have come out against Senate Bill 50, complicating a key legislative deadline.
Newsom, wrapping up his week of community visits to talk about the homelessness crisis, acknowledged the trailers are only a small step to addressing a very large problem.
A California task force is calling for a constitutional amendment to require local governments to reduce homelessness or face possible legal action.
Facing a tight deadline, state Sen. Scott Wiener says he thinks he has the support to advance his bill to increase housing density near transit stops.
On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss what’s likely to happen in housing politics in the coming year.
Voters might weigh in on a right-to-shelter plan, say Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top homelessness advisers.
Homeless and housed residents came together in support of the Echo Park Lake encampment, which has been a source of frustration for others in the area.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending 30 trailers to Los Angeles to serve as temporary shelters. Most will serve homeless families somewhere in South L.A.
At the VA campus in West L.A., two veterans took this year’s annual homeless count very seriously. One credits the VA with saving his life.
The Southern California median sales price hit a new record of $550,000 last month, a 7.2% increase from the same period a year earlier.
I stood at the front of the classroom and made my pitch to the 25 students who had been accepted into Careers for a Cause, an inaugural training program in homeless services offered at Los Angeles Southwest College.
For 15 years, Clementina Verjan has run the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s annual point-in-time count.
A Facebook group for homeless people has more than 1,200 members. They share stories and tips on surviving on the streets.
Oakland’s ordinance is the strictest of its kind in the state, covering both public and private housing.
An LAPD commander pointed to the city’s growing homeless population and an uptick in crimes committed by and against homeless people.
L.A. supervisors voted Tuesday to push ahead with the possible purchase of St. Vincent hospital
The Edinburgh Bungalow Court, a historic-cultural monument, is on the market. If it doesn’t get a new buyer, it’s almost certain to be razed.
Sure, repurposing St. Vincent Medical Center as homeless housing could be tough, but let’s at least consider it.
First in a series: Big Mama and her neighbors live in a homeless encampment in Los Angeles. Through a special housing initiative they’ll soon have the opportunity to move into apartments.
Careers for a Cause equips people to work in homeless services. These participants, fresh from their own hardships, can relate
Three people bound by addiction and mental illness were searching for a place to belong. Their journey ended in a double murder-suicide.
