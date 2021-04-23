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Podcasts

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 L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

Introducing House of Troy podcast

House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed.

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Introducing the De Los podcast

From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide, hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.

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California Politics Podcast

Each week during the legislative session, veteran journalist Beth Ruyak sits down with journalists from the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau and state decision-makers to discuss what’s making headlines—and what’s flying under the radar.

Call Sign Condor key art

Introducing Call Sign Condor: Latino Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine

From LA Times Studios and DW, in collaboration with Futuro Studios, Call Sign Condor follows Latin American soldiers fighting in Ukraine, exploring what brought them thousands of miles from home and who they become along the way.

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Boiling Point is back with a new host

This season, independent journalist Miranda Green will sit down with Times reporters, scientists, politicians and other experts to unpack the climate challenges and solutions facing our world.

Crimes of the Times Pandora's Box logo

Introducing Pandora’s Box: The Fall of L.A.’s Sheriff, a new podcast from L.A. Times Studios


Pandora’s Box: The Fall of L.A.’s Sheriff is a six-part podcast exploring the crisis that toppled one of the country’s most prominent lawmen, Lee Baca. Rising from humble beginnings, he presented himself as a reformer when he took over the scandal-plagued agency in 1998.

Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

Introducing Rebuilding L.A.

What’s next for L.A. in the wake of its recent wildfires? In “Rebuilding Los Angeles,” Kate Cagle examines the systems that failed us, the path forward and the innovative fire recovery efforts making L.A. more resilient.

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Introducing L.A. Crimes

A fresh look at true crime. L.A. Crimes is the latest podcast from L.A. Times Studios, hosted by Madison McGhee (Ice Cold Case). Hear compelling cases straight from the people who know them best.

Welcome to Dodgers Debate from L.A. Times Sports

The hit L.A. Times Sports video series is now a podcast. Tune in for baseball banter, expert analysis and hot takes with hosts Bill Plaschke, Jack Harris and Dylan Hernández.

Catch up with awards season’s top contenders

More stars. More stories. More personal. On The Envelope video podcast, we bring you in-depth conversations with Oscar and Emmy seasons’ top contenders.

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L.A. Times Studios presents Live & Well

Live & Well is your weekly catch-up with author, mother, and influencer Melissa Magsaysay and her circle of experts and icons—diving deep into the latest wellness, longevity, beauty and fitness and issues surrounding women.

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Introducing Making Los Angeles

Even more than its sunny skies, rich history and Hollywood glamor, L.A. is defined by its people. In “Making Los Angeles,” from LA Times Studios, native Angeleno Glenn Gritzner sits down with the dreamers and big-thinkers shaping the city to explore how they got where they are.

More L.A. Times Podcasts

  • Dirty John Podcast Logo

    Dirty John

    A true story of love, deceit, denial and, ultimately, survival. The hit L.A. Times podcast is now a Bravo TV show.

  • Foretold logo surrounded by colorful flowers on a black background

    ‘Foretold’

    The ‘Foretold’ podcast follows Paulina Stevens, who was raised to be a fortuneteller in a Romani family, as she redefines her identity.

  • The Trials of Frank Carson

    Frank Carson spent his career accusing police of corruption. Then they charged him with murder.

  • Detective Trapp

    When a young woman’s body is found at a trash-sorting plant, Anaheim homicide Det. Julissa Trapp embarks on a relentless quest for answers.

  • The Battle of 187

    A podcast from The Times and Futuro Studios looks at how Proposition 187, the landmark anti-immigrant initiative, helped turn California into a progressive beacon.

  • Magic Johnson and the Lakers celebrate in the locker room in 1987

    Binge Sesh

    Hear the real-life stories behind the most-talked-about TV shows of the moment, on and off the set.

  • FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April 2018. Cosbyâs spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Thursday, June 14, 2018, that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defense attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    Chasing Cosby

    ‘Chasing Cosby’ collects the firsthand accounts of women who say they were drugged and assaulted by Bill Cosby.

  • High Seas. High Stakes. High Crimes.

    A new true crime podcast on the high seas

  • It Was Simple

    A fascinating four-part podcast about La Jolla socialite Betty Broderick, convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989.

  • Man in the Window bonus

    Man in the Window

    To his friends and children, he was loving. And then they discovered he was the architect of an extended spasm of violence that terrified Californians a half-century ago.

  • Larger Than Life

    Amid racial strife, Big Willie Robinson sought to forge peace, one street race at a time.

  • room 20 podcast logo

    Room 20 podcast

    The gripping search for a man’s identity, hosted by investigative reporter Joanne Faryon.

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