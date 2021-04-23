House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed.
From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide, hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.
Each week during the legislative session, veteran journalist Beth Ruyak sits down with journalists from the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau and state decision-makers to discuss what’s making headlines—and what’s flying under the radar.
From LA Times Studios and DW, in collaboration with Futuro Studios, Call Sign Condor follows Latin American soldiers fighting in Ukraine, exploring what brought them thousands of miles from home and who they become along the way.
This season, independent journalist Miranda Green will sit down with Times reporters, scientists, politicians and other experts to unpack the climate challenges and solutions facing our world.
Pandora’s Box: The Fall of L.A.’s Sheriff is a six-part podcast exploring the crisis that toppled one of the country’s most prominent lawmen, Lee Baca. Rising from humble beginnings, he presented himself as a reformer when he took over the scandal-plagued agency in 1998.
What’s next for L.A. in the wake of its recent wildfires? In “Rebuilding Los Angeles,” Kate Cagle examines the systems that failed us, the path forward and the innovative fire recovery efforts making L.A. more resilient.
A fresh look at true crime. L.A. Crimes is the latest podcast from L.A. Times Studios, hosted by Madison McGhee (Ice Cold Case). Hear compelling cases straight from the people who know them best.
The hit L.A. Times Sports video series is now a podcast. Tune in for baseball banter, expert analysis and hot takes with hosts Bill Plaschke, Jack Harris and Dylan Hernández.
More stars. More stories. More personal. On The Envelope video podcast, we bring you in-depth conversations with Oscar and Emmy seasons’ top contenders.
Live & Well is your weekly catch-up with author, mother, and influencer Melissa Magsaysay and her circle of experts and icons—diving deep into the latest wellness, longevity, beauty and fitness and issues surrounding women.
Even more than its sunny skies, rich history and Hollywood glamor, L.A. is defined by its people. In “Making Los Angeles,” from LA Times Studios, native Angeleno Glenn Gritzner sits down with the dreamers and big-thinkers shaping the city to explore how they got where they are.