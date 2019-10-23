Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers want to add consistency to dominant performances
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George know time is running out to develop consistency that matches their top-end potential.
Clippers newcomer Reggie Jackson predicted he’d one day play alongside Paul George
Veteran guard Reggie Jackson always wanted to play alongside Paul George. He gets his chance now with a Clippers team aiming for an NBA title.
How Staples Center will transform from Kobe Bryant memorial to NBA game in just hours
Monday’s schedule of events at Staples Center will begin with the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial and end with a Clippers game. In between comes plenty of work.
Lakers-Clippers game postponed by Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9
Nearly one month after the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA announced the Lakers and Clippers will play a rescheduled game on April 9.
Plaschke: Kobe Bryant is gone; the Mamba lives forever in heart of Los Angeles
Clippers add veteran guard Reggie Jackson to roster
In a move the Clippers hope will reinforce an oft-injured roster, the team signed Reggie Jackson shortly after the veteran guard cleared waivers Thursday.
