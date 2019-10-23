Advertisement
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George know time is running out to develop consistency that matches their top-end potential.
Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Montrezl Harrell added 22 and the Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 124-97 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies
As the Clippers struggle to find continuity, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris hope their arrivals don’t throw off the team’s rhythm.
The Clippers couldn’t overcome their own sloppiness and a season-best performance from Kings guard Kent Bazemore in a 112-103 loss Saturday.
Veteran guard Reggie Jackson always wanted to play alongside Paul George. He gets his chance now with a Clippers team aiming for an NBA title.
Monday’s schedule of events at Staples Center will begin with the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial and end with a Clippers game. In between comes plenty of work.
Nearly one month after the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA announced the Lakers and Clippers will play a rescheduled game on April 9.
In a move the Clippers hope will reinforce an oft-injured roster, the team signed Reggie Jackson shortly after the veteran guard cleared waivers Thursday.
More than three weeks after Lakers-Clippers game was postponed, no makeup date has been set as the league deals with a crowded calendar.
Oddsmakers are giving Milwaukee the best chance to win the NBA championship, but that will change when the West winner is known.
The Clippers are in third place in the West despite using 27 starting lineups and rarely having a healthy squad, so there’s hope things improve soon.
While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George certainly helped the Clippers’ transformation into an NBA title contender, the team’s trades from a year ago played a big role too.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s outstanding skills are one reason why the Milwaukee Bucks are fully capable of beating the Lakers or Clippers for the NBA title.
Veteran guard Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Clippers once he clears waivers Thursday, a person with knowledge of Jackson’s plans confirmed.
When USA Basketball announced last week 44 finalists in consideration for the 12-man team it will take to the 2020 Olympics, the Clippers’ rising Montrezl Harrell was on the list.
