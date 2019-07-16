Latest Videos
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.
3 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, attack state Capitol and target police
Six people are accused of planning to kidnap Gov.
President Trump rejects a virtual debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.
How to vote in Los Angeles County | Election 2020
1:50
Cómo votar en Los Ángeles | Elecciones 2020 (in Spanish)
2:49
洛杉磯投票指南 | 2020大選 (in Cantonese)
2:00
로스앤젤레스 카운티 투표 안내 | 2020년 선거 (in Korean)
2:19
洛杉矶投票指南 | 2020大选 (in Mandarin)
1:58
लॉस एंजिल्स में वोट कैसे दें | इलेक्षन 2020 (in Hindi)
2:29
วิธีการเลือกตั้งในลอสแอนเจลิส | การเลือกตั้งปี 2020 (in Thai)
2:47
(in Farsi) چگونه در لوس آنجلس رای بدهیم - رای گیری ۲۰۲۰
3:37
របៀបបោះឆ្នោតនៅក្នុងស្រុក Los Angeles | ការបោះឆោ្នត ឆ្នាំ 2020 (in Khmer: How to vote in L.A.)
3:16
Paano bumoto sa Los Angeles | Halalan 2020 (in Tagalog: How to vote in L.A.)
2:43
Как голосовать в Лос-Анжелес в ноябре (in Russian: How to vote in L.A.)
3:58
2020年選挙：ロサンゼルス郡における投票方法について (in Japanese: How to vote in L.A.)
2:44
Cách bỏ phiếu ở Los Angeles / Bầu cử 2020 (in Vietnamese: How to vote in L.A.)
2:39
Ինչպես քվեարկել Լոս Անջելեսում, 2020 (in Armenian: How to vote in L.A.)
2:39
