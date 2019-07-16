Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement

Video

Latest Videos

Politics

‘He will face the judgment of the voters,’ says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president.

Politics

‘He will face the judgment of the voters,’ says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

California

At the intersection of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter

lgbt_blm

California

At the intersection of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter

World & Nation

3 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, attack state Capitol and target police

Gov Whitmer Kidnap plot_LA_thmb

World & Nation

3 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, attack state Capitol and target police

Six people are accused of planning to kidnap Gov.

Politics

Trump says he won’t participate in virtual debate with Biden, LISTEN.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate

Politics

Trump says he won’t participate in virtual debate with Biden, LISTEN.

President Trump rejects a virtual debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

How to Vote in Los Angeles County | Election 2020

×
Los Angeles Times explains voting changes. On Now

How to vote in Los Angeles County | Election 2020

1:50

On Now

Cómo votar en Los Ángeles | Elecciones 2020 (in Spanish)

2:49

洛杉磯投票指南 | 2020大選 On Now

洛杉磯投票指南 | 2020大選 (in Cantonese)

2:00

로스앤젤레스 카운티 투표 안내 | 2020년 선거 On Now

로스앤젤레스 카운티 투표 안내 | 2020년 선거 (in Korean)

2:19

洛杉矶投票指南 | 2020大选 On Now

洛杉矶投票指南 | 2020大选 (in Mandarin)

1:58

लॉस एंजिल्स में वोट कैसे दें | इलेक्षन 2020 On Now

लॉस एंजिल्स में वोट कैसे दें | इलेक्षन 2020 (in Hindi)

2:29

วิธีการเลือกตั้งในลอสแอนเจลิส | การเลือกตั้งปี 2020 (in Thai) On Now

วิธีการเลือกตั้งในลอสแอนเจลิส | การเลือกตั้งปี 2020 (in Thai)

2:47

تغییرات در رای گیری On Now

(in Farsi) چگونه در لوس آنجلس رای بدهیم - رای گیری ۲۰۲۰

3:37

របៀបបោះឆ្នោតនៅក្នុងស្រុក Los Angeles | ការបោះឆោ្នត ឆ្នាំ 2020 (in Khmer: How to vote in L.A.) On Now

របៀបបោះឆ្នោតនៅក្នុងស្រុក Los Angeles | ការបោះឆោ្នត ឆ្នាំ 2020 (in Khmer: How to vote in L.A.)

3:16

How to vote in L.A. Tagalog On Now

Paano bumoto sa Los Angeles | Halalan 2020 (in Tagalog: How to vote in L.A.)

2:43

Как голосовать в Лос-Анжелес в ноябре (in Russian: How to vote in L.A.) On Now

Как голосовать в Лос-Анжелес в ноябре (in Russian: How to vote in L.A.)

3:58

2020年選挙：ロサンゼルス郡における投票方法について (in Japanese: How to vote in L.A.) On Now

2020年選挙：ロサンゼルス郡における投票方法について (in Japanese: How to vote in L.A.)

2:44

Cách bỏ phiếu ở Los Angeles / Bầu cử 2020 (in Vietnamese: How to vote in L.A.) On Now

Cách bỏ phiếu ở Los Angeles / Bầu cử 2020 (in Vietnamese: How to vote in L.A.)

2:39

Voting Changes (in Armenian) On Now

Ինչպես քվեարկել Լոս Անջելեսում, 2020 (in Armenian: How to vote in L.A.)

2:39

Watch More
Advertisement

Featured Playlists

Politics

Advertisement

California

Food

Advertisement

Sports

Coronavirus

Advertisement

LA Times Today