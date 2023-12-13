Advertisement

Giving Back: Philanthropy Issue 2023

Giving Back: Philanthropy Issue – Read the Print Edition

After a meaningful and challenging 2023, it is time for many to gather and celebrate. But it’s also a time of giving, and our Philanthropy Issue provides both inspiration and numerous ideas on how you can help those in need through charitable aid, as well as informative articles on the state of giving and charitable organizations in Southern California. We hope you enjoy as well as have a wonderful holiday season.

A Beacon of Hope: The Play Equity Fund’s Quest To Level the Playing Field

In a world too often defined by inequity, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund aim to give all kids access to – and opportunity through – sport and play.

Planning to Give – Planning and Budgeting are the Key to Wealth Management and Philanthropy

Giving Is Good For Your Health

Giving: Resources

Here, find worthy charities that can benefit greatly from your generosity. These philanthropic organizations serve the unhoused, the elderly, animal welfare, children and adults facing food insecurity and social justice issues and more – learn about ways to help by clicking on the links below.

