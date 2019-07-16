Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers newsletter: Is load management on the horizon for Lakers’ stars?
470785_SP_LAKERS-GRIZZLIES_KKN_52984.JPG
A looming question for this veteran Lakers team is one they haven’t yet begun to really grapple with. Will the Lakers begin employing load management?
Lakers reserves hit a high benchmark in sparking comeback win over Bulls
Lakers Bulls Basketball
A quintet of Lakers reserves spearheads the Lakers’ 118-112 comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls despite an off night from Anthony Davis.
Playing for a title contender, Anthony Davis can show Chicago how far he’s come
Grizzlies Lakers Basketball
Anthony Davis, who lets his family sweat the details when he’s back in Chicago, is returning to his hometown on a championship hopeful for the first time.
Lakers star Anthony Davis named NBA Western Conference player of the week
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets out of his own head for his best game of the season
Lakers star Anthony Davis named NBA Western Conference player of the week
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers
Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player to earn NBA Western Conference player of the week honors since Kobe Bryant achieved the distinction seven seasons ago.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets out of his own head for his best game of the season
Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope broke out of a slump during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
Lakers’ Avery Bradley a thorn in Spurs’ side despite early injury exit
LeBron James sets tone on defense as Lakers defeat Spurs
