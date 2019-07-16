Advertisement
A looming question for this veteran Lakers team is one they haven’t yet begun to really grapple with. Will the Lakers begin employing load management?
Their league-best six-game winning streak doesn’t mean they are perfect. As the Lakers go through the season, they have vowed they won’t rest on their laurels.
LeBron James becomes the first Lakers player since Magic Johnson to record three consecutive games with a triple-double in a victory over the Bulls.
A quintet of Lakers reserves spearheads the Lakers’ 118-112 comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls despite an off night from Anthony Davis.
Anthony Davis, who lets his family sweat the details when he’s back in Chicago, is returning to his hometown on a championship hopeful for the first time.
Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player to earn NBA Western Conference player of the week honors since Kobe Bryant achieved the distinction seven seasons ago.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope broke out of a slump during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.
Lakers guard Avery Bradley proves to be a major pest, scoring 16 points before suffering a leg injury during a 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
LeBron James had 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and continued to lead the way on defense as the Lakers beat the Spurs 103-96 for a fifth straight win.
The Sacramento Kings won their first game in six tries this season on Friday night, leaving plenty of questions surrounding coach Luke Walton and the team.
Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma had nine points and three rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks in his first game back from an ankle injury.
The seasoned bull and the young lion went toe-to-toe, with the Lakers’ LeBron James and Mavericks’ Luka Doncic giving the fans a show to remember.
LeBron James, who had a triple-double, found Danny Green for a three-pointer that sent the game to overtime, and the Lakers defeated the Mavericks 119-110.
The Lakers head east for their first road trip of the season, looking to improve on a 3-1 record against the Mavericks, Spurs and Bulls.
