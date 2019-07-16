Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement

Rams
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Rams
Josh Reynolds steps into Rams lineup again, in place of Brandin Cooks
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams
Rams
Josh Reynolds steps into Rams lineup again, in place of Brandin Cooks
With Brandin Cooks sidelined, Josh Reynolds will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Last season, Reynolds replaced Cooper Kupp.
Rams
Rams’ Clay Matthews returning to practice, but status for Steelers game unknown
img-la-photos-1staff-460-2-1-5t5m82du-200924236
Rams
Rams’ Clay Matthews returning to practice, but status for Steelers game unknown
Clay Matthews is expected to be limited Wednesday as the Rams begin installing their game plan for the Steelers, and it’s not certain he’ll play Sunday.
Rams
New-look Rams aim for strong finish after near collapse in first half of season
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (18) congratulated by tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after scoring against the Bengals during a game Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium.
Rams
New-look Rams aim for strong finish after near collapse in first half of season
For the first time under Sean McVay, the Rams aren’t in the top two of the NFC West with eight games to play, but there are opportunities ahead for the 5-3 team.
Rams
Rams trade cornerback Aqib Talib, fifth-round pick to Dolphins for seventh-round pick
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Rams
Rams trade cornerback Aqib Talib, fifth-round pick to Dolphins for seventh-round pick
The Rams traded veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
Rams
Obo Okoronkwo shows his ‘relentless’ side in Rams’ win over Bengals
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams
Rams
Obo Okoronkwo shows his ‘relentless’ side in Rams’ win over Bengals
Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo had a breakout game against the Cincinnati Bengals with 1 ½ sacks to help fuel the Rams’ defensive effort on Sunday.
More Coverage
Farmer: Cooper Kupp has huge hands in Rams’ victory over Bengals
With their off week ahead, will Rams take a break at trade deadline Tuesday?
More Headlines
Load More
Most Read
Advertisement
Advertisement