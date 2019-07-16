Advertisement
With Brandin Cooks sidelined, Josh Reynolds will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Last season, Reynolds replaced Cooper Kupp.
Sports gambling tips: Fans thinking of betting on the Rams winning an NFC or Super Bowl championship should consider a superior strategy.
Rams’ Brandin Cooks was declared out for Steelers game because of a concussion, but Clay Matthews finally practices and says he plans to play.
On Sunday, Aaron Donald returns to his hometown to play against his favorite team other than the Rams — the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Clay Matthews is expected to be limited Wednesday as the Rams begin installing their game plan for the Steelers, and it’s not certain he’ll play Sunday.
For the first time under Sean McVay, the Rams aren’t in the top two of the NFC West with eight games to play, but there are opportunities ahead for the 5-3 team.
The Rams traded veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo had a breakout game against the Cincinnati Bengals with 1 ½ sacks to help fuel the Rams’ defensive effort on Sunday.
Rams show they’re open to trade at any time, but after landing Jalen Ramsey, it’s a long shot the team does anything big before the NFL trade deadline.
The Rams’ Andrew Whitworth is only the 22nd NFL offensive lineman with 200 career starts, and now he is the 12th starter to have beaten every NFL team.
Cooper Kupp had seven catches for 220 yards in the best performance by a wideout in the 28-game history of NFL’s London series to lead Rams over the Bengals.
Rams’ receiver Josh Reynolds continues to excel coming off the bench, this time replacing injured Brandin Cooks and scoring in a 24-10 win over Bengals.
A look at the significant numbers behind the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in London on Sunday.
The Rams, after 10 days on the road while turning around a season tipping toward collapse, could not wait to hit the streets after a 24-10 defeat of Cincinnati in London.
A look at how the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals match up for their game Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.
