Four futuristic technologies on display at the LA Auto Show

There's a lot to talk about when looking at Mini's foray into full the electric market. The familiar Cooper shape gives way to design touches that are solidly next-decade, like next-level Union Jack LED taillights and uncommon silver and yellow exterior colors. But innovation in construction makes this little Mini oh so futuristic. The 19-inch wheels on the compact were created in part using a 3-D printer. While companies like Daimler have dabbled in the printing method for their commercial vehicles and McClaren has used the tech to build out supercars, this Mini's wheels will be a pioneer among 3-D printed parts on a soon-to-be full production vehicle. Look for it on the road in 2019.