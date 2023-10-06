Advertisement
Advertisement

Healthy Living: Senior Resources

Healthy Living April 2024

Healthy Living 4 2024

Optum’s Dedicated Doctors Give Older People Resources, Support and a Positive Outlook on Retirement

Aging - it’s the ultimate inevitability of life. Doing it with awareness and aplomb is such an often talked about concept that we’ve coined the phrase “aging gracefully.”
Healthy Living 4 2024

Dental Implants Can Have a Huge Impact

Healthy Living 4 2024

Stretches Seniors Can (And Should) do Every Day

Healthy Living 4 2024

A Beautiful Garden is a Perfect Place to Spend a Renewing Spring – The Health Benefits are Tangible, Too

Senior Medicare Patrol

New Medicare Card Scams on the Rise

Resources

healthy living spring 2024

Healthy Living: Read the Print Edition

Open Enrollment: November 2023

OE November

Open Enrollment: Read the Print Edition

Open Enrollment: October 2023

Open enrollment 10-23

Healthy Living: Senior Resources

More and More People are Enrolling in Medicare Part C plans – One Big Reason is the Benefits and Perks

Medicare Advantage - an addition to Original Medicare that rolled out in the late 1990s - has changed the scope of the ambitious government program.

SCAN Oct 23

How to Choose the Medicare Plan you Deserve

Oct. 6, 2023
Open enrollment 10-23

Medicare Advantage Enrollment is up in SoCal and Nationwide, and More Plan Options are Becoming Available

Oct. 6, 2023
Open enrollment 10-23

Selecting the Right Medical Group Matters – This Healthcare Network Gives You More

Oct. 6, 2023
Open enrollment 10-23

More From Your Plan: For Almost 40 Years, Brand New Day Has Helped Southern Caifornians

Oct. 6, 2023
Open enrollment 10-23

Step to It! Fitness Can Be Hard to Attain – Senior Health Programs Help

Your healthcare provider, your kids, even a health-minded and ultra-health- conscious Southern California are agreeing: You need to exercise regularly later in life to maximize health and truly be able to enjoy your retirement years.

Oct. 6, 2023
Open Enrollment Cover

Open Enrollment: Read the Print Edition

Healthy Living: September 2023

Healthy Living 10_06

Delivery, Subscription, or Make-at-Home? SoCal Seniors Have Many Options

Southern California has a reputation for healthy eating, whole foods and farm-fresh produce available at stores and restaurants everywhere.

Healthy Living 10_06

A Partnership for Wellness: Seniors Have Optum and its Partners to Help

Healthy Living April 2023

Dental Implants Can Have a Huge Impact – For Glen and Debbie, They Were a Dream Come True

healthy living 10_06

How Are You Doing? The Rapidly Changing World Has Created Uncertainty - How to Feel Better

Healthy Living 10_06

Navigating Medicare: First-Timers Can Feel Overwhelmed – Here’s A Beginner’s Guide

Resources

Healthy Living: April 2023

Healthy Living April 2023

For Many, the Pandemic Paused Regular Medicine – Optum’s Care Model and Physicians Welcome a Return to Normal

Dr. Donald Rebhun, an internal medicine doctor at Optum, has a friendly-yet-meaningful ask: Please schedule a visit with your doctor.
Healthy Living April 2023

Dental Implants Can Have a Huge Impact – For Glenn and Debbie, They Were a Dream Come True

SMP hospice fraud

Have You Been Tricked into Signing Up for Hospice?

Resources

medi check thumb

Fill-and-Save checklists

Use these handy checklists to track medical data, medication, allergies and more.