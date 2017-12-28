Luxury sedans offer big, bold presence, lots of new tech

Dubbed "the baddest 3 Series on the block" on autoblog.com, the M3 CS is both a comfortable family car and a serious performance vehicle that can reach a top speed of 174 mph. Extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic in the body parts (including the hood and roof) means the car is extremely light for its size. An aerodynamic spoiler out back increases both its sporty profile and performance. For drivers who want to test their souped-up sedan on the track, BMW reminds drivers, "In the interests of everyday practicality, the M3 CS forgoes a roll cage."