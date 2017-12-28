Rugged SUVs increasingly becoming opulent off-roaders

Although they've been around since the 1930s, SUV's didn't gain broad popularity until the 1990s thanks to models like the Ford Explorer and Jeep Cherokee. Crossovers came along in the early 21st century, billed as a brand new vehicle that blended features of the sedan and SUV — but in reality, just a postmodern version of the venerable station wagon.

Both styles were initially aimed at middle-class families with kids, dogs or outdoor hobbies, until they caught the eye of automakers, who figured there was a ready-made market for luxury crossovers and SUVs that boasted many of the same bells and whistles as their upscale sedans and sports cars. The latest models — many of them unveiled at the recent LA Auto Show — combine on-the-go opulence with modern fuel economy.