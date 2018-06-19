New to L.A., Veeve home sharing opens your door to effortless new income

Veeve, the London-based luxury home sharing service, will now offer its impeccable service and short stay rental opportunities to homeowners in Los Angeles.
In 2011, Veeve started connecting thousands of visitors with homeowners in London looking to take advantage of short stay rental income of their private homes. Since then they have continued expanding their high-end rentals, establishing offices in Paris and now in Los Angeles starting in June.
Veeve's mission is simple - to make renting out your home while you are away as effortless as possible, allowing you to unwind on vacation or concentrate on your business, while they take care of everything at home.
Veeve knows that only the best will do, and so offers a collection of private homes, selected for their character and design, with a dedicated service providing memorable stays for all.
Every Veeve home is finished to a high standard and offers something unique and special resulting in an amazing selection of luxurious properties, any of which the stylish traveller would be happy to call home. For homeowners, Veeve provides peace of mind, convenience and flexibility.
The level of service is also unparalleled - each property is prepared by professional housekeeping with luxurious linen, towels and toiletries and maintained by top-class property management teams. You need not lift a finger to get the property ready for guests. Every host is allocated a personal account manager who ensures that all guests are vetted to the highest standard, welcomes guests in person to introduce them to all of the quirks and logistics of the property and who is available 24/7 to support their stay - just like staying in a boutique hotel. The personal account manager looks after all guest queries ensuring you are not disturbed whilst away.
The properties are all marketed honestly and professionally with high quality glossy pictures showing the true personality of the home with detailed wording alongside, bringing each property to life. Every host has the most comprehensive insurance coverage on the market, which has been designed specifically to meet the needs of lived-in homes and larger or more expensive properties. If that wasn't enough, each host receives bespoke revenue management advice. Typically, Veeve homeowners earn $30,000 - $50,000 per year. As a host you can make your home work for you while you're away on business or relaxing on vacation.
Veeve has become a household name in London and Paris, and will be bringing their high quality services to the Los Angele's Westside areas of Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Brentwood and other adjacent areas to provide visitors with a high-end Los Angeles experience.
If you own a home these areas and want to earn additional income while you enjoy a vacation of your own, then Veeve is for you. Learn more about Veeve by visiting them online at www.veeve.com or to sign up, e-mail newhomes@veeve.com or call 310.691.2479.