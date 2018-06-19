New to L.A., Veeve home sharing opens your door to effortless new income

The level of service is also unparalleled - each property is prepared by professional housekeeping with luxurious linen, towels and toiletries and maintained by top-class property management teams. You need not lift a finger to get the property ready for guests. Every host is allocated a personal account manager who ensures that all guests are vetted to the highest standard, welcomes guests in person to introduce them to all of the quirks and logistics of the property and who is available 24/7 to support their stay - just like staying in a boutique hotel. The personal account manager looks after all guest queries ensuring you are not disturbed whilst away.