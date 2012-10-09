Fall of the Titans

Autumn is a grand time to be a gearhead.

By fall, most of next year’s vehicles are in dealerships and we can finally compare and contrast them for ourselves. No more idle speculation about how much oomph the new Audi will have. No more flame wars in the blogosphere about whether Chevy or Ford makes the most capable pickup.

We invited a quartet of auto experts to discuss some of the new (and imminent) SUVs, crossovers and trucks that have critics raving and drivers craving.

BMW has sold more than 300,000 units of its X1 compact crossover worldwide over the past three years, and now American drivers can finally discover what all the fuss is about.

“Stateside, the new X1 resides at the lower end of a lineup which now encompasses the X1, X3, X5 and X6,” explained Kristina

de la Cuesta, director of information products at Intellichoice. “Expect the segment to grow for all the premium brands. The forthcoming Audi Q3 and Porsche Macan will be hot on the tail of the X1.”

Starting at $30,650, the X1 is offered with four- or six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engines delivering up to 33 mpg highway and, in the xDrive35i version, 300 horsepower.

For its part, Porsche will be bringing stateside the diesel version of its popular Cayenne luxury crossover, which has been available in Europe since 2009.

“Porsche is looking to match the success of the Volkswagen Touareg diesel and the Audi Q7 diesel,” said Mike Omotoso, senior manager, global powertrain, with LMC Automotive. “The Cayenne is built on the same platform, and Porsche needs to improve their overall fuel economy just like their stablemates.”

Starting at $55,750, Porsche says the Cayenne Diesel returns 29 mpg highway.

Also from the Volkswagen family is Audi’s Q5 Hybrid crossover.

“Early test-drive reviews indicate that although this is Audi’s first attempt at a hybrid vehicle, it certainly doesn’t perform like it,”

de la Cuesta said. “The 2.0T engine is mated with the relatively new eight-speed automatic (instead of a CVT), and initial drives indicate it smoothly transitions between gas and hybrid powertrains.”

The Q5 Hybrid achieves 24 mpg city and 30 mpg highway but, being only available in the posh Prestige trim, has a $51,795 base price.

Volvo’s sporty and stylish XC60 compact luxury crossover is loaded with comfort and advanced safety features that bring peace of mind in the city and far beyond. Start at the top with the new Platinum edition, decked out with 20-inch wheels and panoramic moonroof. The T6 R-Design adds a host of sweet extras including silver roof rails, tinted rear windows and a 3-liter I-6 engine with 325 horsepower.

The XC60 is an all-seeing co-pilot; its City Safety feature scans ahead for obstacles and even applies brakes if the driver doesn’t. Collision, lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems round out the abundant safety tech.

The new Ford Explorer Sport shouldn’t be confused with the not-especially-sporty two-door SUV of the same name available in the ’90s and early 2000s. This range-topping 2013 version is based on the current four-door Explorer, but adds a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6. Styling, chassis and brake enhancements have been made as well.

“[The Explorer Sport] is for the soccer mom who wants to get to the game in a hurry,” Omotoso said. “The sporty crossover will have at least 350 horsepower, 20-inch rims, a six-speed automatic transmission and a sticker price of around $40,000.”

Hyundai also slaps a “Sport” tag onto its third-generation five-passenger Santa Fe crossover (the extended seven-passenger version is called simply the Santa Fe).

“The Santa Fe had fallen behind the times,” said Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor at Cars.com. “The Santa Fe Sport changes that. It’s the latest in a string of stylish, high-quality models [from the company].”

The feature-packed Santa Fe Sport starts at just $25,275.

“Lexus is trying to overcome their less than sexy image and inject some excitement into their lineup,” Omotoso said, referring to the Japanese luxury brand’s new RX F-Sport crossover. “The F-Sport models are similar to BMW’s M-trim, the Audi S-line and the Mercedes-Benz AMG.”

Though the RX F-Sport has the same power as other RX trims, it boasts paddle shifters, Lexus’ new eight-speed automatic transmission, sport suspension, a more aggressive exterior visage and numerous interior enhancements. At $47,000, it costs almost eight grand more than a base RX 350.

Also from Japanese manufacturers come the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and Subaru XV Crosstrek.

“The all-new Pathfinder is a significant improvement over the outgoing model from almost every perspective,” de la Cuesta said. “Gone is the truck-based SUV platform, replaced with a new unibody crossover design that is not only much nicer to look at but likely improves on ride and handling.”

Shedding 500 pounds (compared to the 2012 model) and with an improved V-6 engine and transmission, this fourth-generation Pathfinder is 30% more fuel efficient than its predecessor and is offered in an affordable entry-level S trim starting at $28,270.

The XV Crosstrek effectively replaces Subaru’s old Outback Sport, which was based on the spirited Impreza hatchback.

“The Crosstrek is based on the newly redesigned Impreza, which brings higher mileage and a roomier back seat,” Wiesenfelder explained. “Its higher ground clearance and more rugged-looking exterior is sure to appeal to consumers who tackle light off-roading or serious snow — or who simply dig the image.”

A sporty estate car that shuns the stuffy station wagon aura, the Crosstrek offers both thrills and utility for under $22,000 (starting MSRP), while returning 33 mpg highway.

Pickup drivers have plenty to savor this season, too.

All new for 2013, the Ram 1500 full-size pickup looks like a win-win-win: more luxurious, more features and improved efficiency.

“A brand new V-6 and eight-speed transmission makes it the most fuel-efficient player in the segment,” said Mark Williams, editor at Pickuptrucks.com.

Chrysler says the new V-6-powered 1500 achieves 18/25 mpg city/highway — a 20% improvement over its equivalent predecessor.

Ford’s perennially bestselling F-150 receives a refresh for 2013 (new grille, new 18- and 20-inch wheel options and MyFord Touch voice-activated driver controls) and starts at $23,670.

“The F-150 remains the king of the pickup truck segment,” Omotoso said. “And the V-6 Ecoboost engines help consumers deal with $4-a-gallon gas while still being able to tow and haul with the best of ’em.”

Spy shots of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, one of the most anticipated new trucks in decades, suggest that it won’t represent a radical aesthetic departure from the current model, but major developments are expected in the cab and under the hood.

“The new GM half-ton trucks will likely have a new lineup of engines, a vastly improved interior gauge cluster and center stack, as well as several class-exclusive technologies,” Williams said.