Green vehicles grow up: Getting size and fuel economy in the same sport-utility ride

Pickup fans are advised to jump now on mainstay GMC's Sierra 1500 Hybrid, which won't be returning in 2014. The stately Sierra 1500 Hybrid — America's first two-mode full-size hybrid pickup truck — is available in a more basic 3HA model as well as a swanky 3HB with Bose premium speaker system and NavTraffic navigation. Either way you go, this hybrid pickup promises a maximum payload just above the 1,500-pound range, 6,100 pounds of towing power and a wallet-friendly 20 city/23 highway mpg rating, making the 1500 Hybrid 33% more fuel-efficient than the average non-hybrid pickup.