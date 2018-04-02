Digital hearing aids are music to your ears

It might be time to trade in your old hearing aids to take advantage of the improvements in comfort and performance made in the last several years. A hearing aid is made up of a microphone, a processor, a receiver and a battery to provide power. The processor separates sound by frequency through channels. Old technology relied on two channels, one for high-frequency sound and the other for low-frequency sounds. Some processors could amplify better than others but were not always successful in dealing with muddy background noise.