In October, wild times await your family at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park — and kids get in free

It's almost October: that magical time of year in Southern California when the tourist high season has finally died down and the weather is at the peak of pleasant. It's the perfect opportunity to pack up some sandwiches, gather up the youngsters, hop in the car, and head out from the Los Angeles area on a weekend road trip of reasonable distance … somewhere not too near, but not so far that you'll start hearing the plaintive cries of "Are we there yet?!" from the back seat.