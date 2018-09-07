This real estate website might be your ticket to homeownership in L.A.’s wild housing market

"In today's market, buyers need to be ready to make an offer immediately," said Leah Black, an agent with Owners.com who specializes in the L.A. area, where the median home price now sits at a record $615,000 ($536,250 in the six-county Southern California region). "It's an incredibly competitive market and sellers are receiving multiple offers and accepting the highest and best offers within days of listing their property. Owners.com provides the digital tools to give buyers all the information they need to make a sound decision and as their agents, we're there to guide them along the way so they are ready and prepared to get into the home they want."