Locally based: Why native plants are perfect for the California garden

Low-water-loving succulents are minimal maintenance favorites in Southern California yards, and provide diversity and contrast in shape, form and texture, adding instant interest to a garden with only negligible upkeep. Other distinctively Californian, climate-appropriate plants include hummingbird sage, Cleveland sage, California lilac and California redbud. Some non-indigenous plants that originate in climates similar to SoCal's have thrived in the region's gardens for decades. Considering the region's Mediterranean climate, it's no surprise that plants from the Mediterranean, like strawberry trees, smoke trees and the European olive, do well in local yards, adding not just texture and color, but also an independent, globe-trotting look that gives a feeling of permanent vacation to an outdoor design. Other transplants that may flourish locally include smaller, low-branched evergreen trees such as "Little Gem" and "Teddy Bear" dwarf Southern magnolias and Western Australian peppermint, which produce attractive foliage, bark and sometimes flowers. From New Zealand, the evergreen kōhūhū "silver sheen" upright shrub can be a dramatic addition in SoCal part-sun locations and make an attractive screening hedge.