Sustainable Swimming: Keep that SoCal pool efficient, eco-friendly

Consider covering your pool when it's not being used. The eco advantages of adding a pool cover are threefold. Evaporation is easily the biggest source of energy loss from a heated pool, as the already warmed water lost is replaced by cold. While the rate of evaporation from a given pool depends on its surface area, air temperature, and wind speeds, Energy.gov estimates possible savings of 50% to 70% on heating costs simply from installing a pool cover. It follows that a cover also reduces the amount of water needed to keep a pool properly topped up (in windy locations, adding a fence or trees as a windbreak can also decrease evaporation). Thirdly, keeping the sun off the water as much as possible will limit the risk of sunlight-loving algae, and saving you money on the chemicals required to keep the annoying organisms at bay. Energy-saving LEDs are now also an option for pool lights. Solar lights can also be used to illuminate the area around the pool, or even float in the water itself. While shopping for electrical pool equipment, including pumps and lights, seek out products with Energy Star certification, which indicates energy-efficient operation.