Park Theater to feature A-list artists in a cutting-edge environment

Though there's never been a shortage of entertainment options in the Entertainment Capital of the World, Vegas visitors will soon have even more A-list acts to choose from, thanks to the Strip's newest entertainment venue: Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.
Located just steps away from T-Mobile Arena, the 5,300-seat theater is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world. Not only does it feature a 240-foot-wide video projection capable of showing 3-D motion graphics, but it also has an 80-foot-wide-by-40-foot-tall LED display with 4K resolution. The farthest seat is only 145 feet from the stage, and guests can enjoy natural lighting and views overlooking the Park, the Strip and T-Mobile Arena from the concourse areas. Costing roughly $90 million, the state-of-the-art venue took over the space previously occupied by Blue Man Theater after Blue Man Group moved to its new home at Luxor Hotel and Casino.
The venue has flexible seating arrangements: It can accommodate seating on the first level as well as standing general admission. So don't be surprised to see a standing-room-only headlining musician one month followed by an intricate sit-down stage production the next. The plan is to schedule 80 to 100 dates a year with multiple-run exclusive engagements from three to five acclaimed artists, with Bruno Mars and Cher being Park Theater's first recurring headliners. Mars recently signed a two-year deal with MGM Resorts International, with his first concerts at the venue scheduled for Dec. 30 and 31, while Cher will perform select dates in 2017 starting on Feb. 8.
Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be the first act to perform at Park Theater when it opens on Dec. 17 and will be joined by special guests the Pretenders. For more information, visit parktheaterlv.com.
