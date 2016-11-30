Park Theater to feature A-list artists in a cutting-edge environment

Located just steps away from T-Mobile Arena, the 5,300-seat theater is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world. Not only does it feature a 240-foot-wide video projection capable of showing 3-D motion graphics, but it also has an 80-foot-wide-by-40-foot-tall LED display with 4K resolution. The farthest seat is only 145 feet from the stage, and guests can enjoy natural lighting and views overlooking the Park, the Strip and T-Mobile Arena from the concourse areas. Costing roughly $90 million, the state-of-the-art venue took over the space previously occupied by Blue Man Theater after Blue Man Group moved to its new home at Luxor Hotel and Casino.