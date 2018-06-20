Dogs allowed: These Vegas resorts have everything for Rover or Rex

The worst part about going on vacation is leaving behind your best friend, right? No matter how much fun you're having while you're away, there always comes a point where you find yourself eager to get back home because you miss your dog so much.
Fortunately, several Las Vegas resorts offer dog-friendly rooms so visitors can bring their canines along with them. While each resort has its own rules, weight restrictions and fees, pet parents will find a wide variety of dog-friendly rooms to choose from, like the recently refurbished Augustus Tower Premium King rooms at Caesars Palace. Some resorts even offer special amenities and services for their four-legged guests, like The Venetian and The Palazzo, both of which know how to leave tails wagging by delivering a BarkBox to each room filled with treats and toys. Guests can also book walking and grooming services through the resorts' concierge teams and treat their pup to special in-suite dining.
Delano Las Vegas and Vdara Hotel & Spa offer in-suite dining menus for their furry guests, too, with healthy delights like the Canine Scramble, made with egg whites, broccolini and quinoa. Doggie butler services are also available at both hotels, including a 60-minute Plush and Pampered service where someone will feed, brush and walk your pooch while you're away.
Of course, you don't just want to keep your dog in a hotel room while you're out eating and taking in the sights. Luckily, there are dog-friendly patios on the Strip, like at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro at The Palazzo. Although dogs can't get a seat at the tables, owners can slip them some succulent steak while they relax.
For dogs with more of a sweet tooth, Shake Shack at New York-New York's Poochini — a dog biscuit topped with peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard — is a popular patio treat in the summer. Sprinkles at The Linq Promenade also sells sugar-free yellow "Pupcakes" topped with yogurt frosting for dogs to enjoy on its patio or on the go.
One of Las Vegas' most iconic attractions just happens to be dog friendly as well: the Fountains of Bellagio. Dogs are always welcome to walk through the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian | The Palazzo, too, to do a little window "sniffing."
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer