Dogs allowed: These Vegas resorts have everything for Rover or Rex

Fortunately, several Las Vegas resorts offer dog-friendly rooms so visitors can bring their canines along with them. While each resort has its own rules, weight restrictions and fees, pet parents will find a wide variety of dog-friendly rooms to choose from, like the recently refurbished Augustus Tower Premium King rooms at Caesars Palace. Some resorts even offer special amenities and services for their four-legged guests, like The Venetian and The Palazzo, both of which know how to leave tails wagging by delivering a BarkBox to each room filled with treats and toys. Guests can also book walking and grooming services through the resorts' concierge teams and treat their pup to special in-suite dining.