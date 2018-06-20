Downtown Vegas is cooler than ever this summer at these bars

With summer temperatures often in the triple digits whenever the sun is out, it's only natural to want something cool and refreshing to drink when you're outside. Luckily, one of downtown Las Vegas' most popular outdoor bars is known for its flavorful frozen cocktails. With a front-row seat to some of the best people-watching on Fremont Street, the Stage Bar at Golden Nugget Las Vegas offers guests a trio of slushy cocktails to choose from, like the delicious Passion Berry. Make everyone else jealous by getting your cocktail in a fun souvenir cup — including a 40-ounce dice cup and a 60-ounce fishnet leg cup sure to elicit toasts from random passersby. goldennugget.com/las-vegas/nightlife/stage-bar