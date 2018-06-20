Downtown Vegas is cooler than ever this summer at these bars

Big frozen drinks meet prime people watching
With summer temperatures often in the triple digits whenever the sun is out, it's only natural to want something cool and refreshing to drink when you're outside. Luckily, one of downtown Las Vegas' most popular outdoor bars is known for its flavorful frozen cocktails. With a front-row seat to some of the best people-watching on Fremont Street, the Stage Bar at Golden Nugget Las Vegas offers guests a trio of slushy cocktails to choose from, like the delicious Passion Berry. Make everyone else jealous by getting your cocktail in a fun souvenir cup — including a 40-ounce dice cup and a 60-ounce fishnet leg cup sure to elicit toasts from random passersby. goldennugget.com/las-vegas/nightlife/stage-bar
Staying inside
For those who want to escape the heat altogether, downtown Las Vegas just happens to lay claim to the longest bar in the state of Nevada. Stretching the entire length of the casino — 100 feet! — Longbar, inside the D Las Vegas, is the perfect place to kick back with an ice-cold beer and catch some sports in the sweet, sweet A/C. Not only does the fully stocked bar have 40 taps pouring 20 different brands of beer, but it also has 15 70-inch televisions. During summer, patrons can often find the hotel's owner (and Michigander) Derek Stevens rooting for the Detroit Tigers.
After dark, to the top
Once the sun starts to set, head up to one of downtown Las Vegas' swankiest bars, Commonwealth. Located in the Fremont East Entertainment District, the stylish social hub has its own 1,960-square-foot rooftop bar that's open exclusively at night with misters to keep guests cool and live entertainment to heat things up. Sip the Fidget Spinner: White rum mixed with fresh lime juice, pomegranate syrup, muddled mint and a splash of soda. commonwealthlv.com
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer