Earth Wind & Fire Offer Up Classics, Charity

Earth, Wind & Fire's legendary career began in 1975 with their first No. 1 single, "Shining Star," from their album, "That's the Way of the World." They followed with a live record, "Gratitude," which spawned the smash, "Sing a Song." To date, the Grammy winners have sold 100 million albums worldwide in their 40-plus year career, and their songs are staples at celebrations of all kinds.