Earth Wind & Fire Offer Up Classics, Charity

Soul and funk legends Earth, Wind & Fire will be transforming the Venetian into their very own "Boogie Wonderland" this spring, starting May 2.
The shows not only mark the band's first ever residency, but their performances will also benefit a good cause. For every ticket sold, Earth, Wind & Fire will donate $1 to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, a charity that provides support for victims of last October's tragic mass shooting.
Earth, Wind & Fire's legendary career began in 1975 with their first No. 1 single, "Shining Star," from their album, "That's the Way of the World." They followed with a live record, "Gratitude," which spawned the smash, "Sing a Song." To date, the Grammy winners have sold 100 million albums worldwide in their 40-plus year career, and their songs are staples at celebrations of all kinds.
Tickets are available through www.ticketmaster.com, www.venetian.com or in person and start at $59 plus fees.