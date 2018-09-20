Leaving Las Vegas has never been more fun with outdoor adventures

With temperatures in Vegas finally starting to drop below the triple-digit mark, fall is a perfect time to experience some of the city's awesome outdoor adventures. Although best known for its megacasinos and A-list shows, the Las Vegas area is also home to copious natural beauty. Adventures vary from wild to mild, so escape the bustle of the Strip for a while and find a scenic excursion that's perfect for every type of traveler -- by air, land or even water!
For early risers, one of the coolest ways to start your day is onboard a Vegas Balloon Rides hot air balloon. A bucket-list experience if ever there was one, guests who book the popular sunrise flight will gently soar above the valley's mountains, reaching heights of up to 2,000 feet. Passengers will take in breathtaking views of Red Rock Canyon and the Strip in the distance before landing for a celebratory mimosa toast. vegasballoonrides.com
Enjoy some more sky-high thrills at Flightlinez Bootleg Canyon, where participants can zip over the Mojave Desert on four separate ziplines. Those brave enough to keep their eyes open during the entire 1.5-mile experience will enjoy a bird's-eye view of Eldorado Valley, Lake Mead, Boulder City and Las Vegas. Lucky riders might even spot some Nevada wildlife scurrying below in Bootleg Canyon Park! flightlinezbootleg.com
Another adrenaline rush visitors won't want to miss is SunBuggy Fun Rentals' Vegas Mini Baja Chase. Passengers will embark on the wildest ride of their lives as they chase their tour guide across Vegas Dunes' mixed desert terrain, driving their dune buggy at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Don't have have a need for speed? Slower-paced dune buggy and ATV tours are also available. sunbuggy.com
Finally, for an excursion that's both educational and entertaining, step aboard Lake Mead Cruises' Desert Princess paddle wheeler for its Mid-Day Sightseeing Cruise. On the open waters, passengers learn about the area's history and the construction of Hoover Dam while touring Lake Mead's Boulder Basin. Be sure to bring your camera to capture the waterside vantage point of Hoover Dam! lakemeadcruises.com
