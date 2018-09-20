Leaving Las Vegas has never been more fun with outdoor adventures

With temperatures in Vegas finally starting to drop below the triple-digit mark, fall is a perfect time to experience some of the city's awesome outdoor adventures. Although best known for its megacasinos and A-list shows, the Las Vegas area is also home to copious natural beauty. Adventures vary from wild to mild, so escape the bustle of the Strip for a while and find a scenic excursion that's perfect for every type of traveler -- by air, land or even water!