Reach for the 'Sky' ... and get on The Mansion's ground floor at MGM Grand

One of the Strip's best-kept secrets, The Mansion at MGM Grand is surrounded by the casino and accessible only to its VIP guests. Home to 29 individually designed, Mediterranean-style villas, most overlook the lush atrium gardens. Other features include a library or study, a piano, a bar and a massage and exercise room. Lunn also noted that The Mansion houses "one-of-a-kind world-class artifacts next to locally sourced artwork," with works of contemporary and ancient art by notable painters, sculptors and photographers. The Mansion is a museum unto itself, including pieces by Pablo Picasso, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein.