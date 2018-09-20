Reach for the 'Sky' ... and get on The Mansion's ground floor at MGM Grand

There are plenty of "suite" accommodations in Las Vegas, but only one place includes access to the Strip's only mansion.
Boasting breathtaking views of the Vegas skyline through 24-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, the Skylofts at MGM Grand include a range of luxurious amenities. Guests of the Skylofts stay in the lap of luxury -- not only do they receive complimentary airport transportation in a limousine, but they also have a personal butler. Other high-roller perks include personal stationary, selectable pillow firmness and linens and spacious rooms on the top two floors ranging from 1,400 to 6,000 square feet.
The only way to make these luxe accommodations better is more access -- Skyloft guests can now see some of MGM's "The Mansion," including its 48-seat dining room. The eatery serves up unforgettable dining, complete with a 16-foot vaulted ceiling canopied by gold leaf twisted ropes. For a price, Skyloft guests can savor a menu of mouthwatering Continental and Asian cuisine as well as a collection of fine wines.
"The Mansion and Skylofts provide two very distinctive experiences and we frequently have guests who will want to experience both," said Travis Lunn, general manager and senior vice president of operations for MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. "The Mansion has a luxurious Tuscan atmosphere that is more secluded and the Skylofts offer a metropolitan experience with sweeping panoramic views of the Strip."
So, really, what's up with this "The Mansion?"
One of the Strip's best-kept secrets, The Mansion at MGM Grand is surrounded by the casino and accessible only to its VIP guests. Home to 29 individually designed, Mediterranean-style villas, most overlook the lush atrium gardens. Other features include a library or study, a piano, a bar and a massage and exercise room. Lunn also noted that The Mansion houses "one-of-a-kind world-class artifacts next to locally sourced artwork," with works of contemporary and ancient art by notable painters, sculptors and photographers. The Mansion is a museum unto itself, including pieces by Pablo Picasso, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein.
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer