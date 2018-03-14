Reach the Sky with Only in Vegas Heliyoga Experience

Combine a luxury helicopter experience and yoga and achieve next-level bliss out with HeliYoga: Limitless. Take a flight on a Maverick helicopter over to Valley of Fire State Park, land on one of the highest peaks, only accessible by this mode of transportation, and almost touch the sky with a 75-minute session of Silent Savasana. With every exhale and inhale, the colors of the landscape seem to burst around you into vivid, organic shapes.