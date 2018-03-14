Step into it: Zappos Elevates Vegas' Theater Experience

The theater setup, with a small venue feel and modifiable stage and lighting, appeals to artists as much as it does fans, said Jason Gastwirth, senior vice president of marking and entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. "[The theater] is a canvas for artists to have a custom show," he said. This ensures that the venue can always bring in top talent. "The artists are always world-class, with a global audience," Gastwirth said. Shows can craft a fan experience they might not have on a stadium tour.