Summering in Vegas? You’re gonna need these water parks

Water parks, classically defined, may conjure images of oddly murky water, long, sweaty lines and abrasion injuries. But like anything, Las Vegas does the water attraction bigger, better and much more energetically than a lazy river. Since it's guaranteed to be hot this summer (really, we swear it will be very, very hot) enjoy fun in the sun with the whole family at Las Vegas' two biggest water parks, Wet 'n' Wild and Cowabunga Bay.