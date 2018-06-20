The Hot List: Burlesque, Star Wars, Speakeasies

It may have happened a "long time ago," but the new VR-based "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" feels solidly futuristic, a transporting and immersing whole-body experience. After strapping on the futuristic tech, visitors dive into the Star Wars universe, walking freely untethered, seeing, touching and interacting with the environment, combining science-fiction sets with real-time special effects. Following on the heels of the new Star Wars films, including "Solo," the attraction is located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at St. Mark's Square at The Venetian | The Palazzo. Admission is $32.95 midweek and $36.95 weekends and holidays. "Secrets of the Empire" is open at 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday through Saturday. thevoid.com/locations/lasvegas