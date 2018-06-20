The Hot List: Burlesque, Star Wars, Speakeasies

Perfect for "Sin City," the Burlesque Hall of Fame is the world's only museum giving visitors a peep into the late 1800s beginnings and the future of the art of striptease. The exhibit features thousands of artifacts and memorabilia, over-the-top costumes, rare images, props, posters and more. While the museum has existed for 12 years, it just settled into a new location with 10 times more exhibition space. For the traditional ribbon cutting a pink boa sufficed. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $15, or $10 for seniors, military and students. 1027 Main St. South, Suite 110 burlesquehall.com
Underground at the Mob Museum
The Mob Museum downtown gets "made" with the recent addition of its new Prohibition history exhibition in the historic 1933 U.S. Post Office/Courthouse building's basement. Called The Underground, the museum/nightspot combo houses an operating speakeasy and distillery to tour. Authentically replicating a time when organized crime ruled the illicit alcohol market, the speakeasy features a bar serving Prohibition-inspired cocktails, the museum's own house-distilled moonshine, and artifacts from the 1920s. The Underground is open daily at 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until midnight Thursday through Saturday. Speakeasy entry is free daily after 5 p.m., or any time for exhibit patrons as part of general admission, which is $26.95 for adults. Themobmuseum.org
Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
It may have happened a "long time ago," but the new VR-based "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" feels solidly futuristic, a transporting and immersing whole-body experience. After strapping on the futuristic tech, visitors dive into the Star Wars universe, walking freely untethered, seeing, touching and interacting with the environment, combining science-fiction sets with real-time special effects. Following on the heels of the new Star Wars films, including "Solo," the attraction is located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at St. Mark's Square at The Venetian | The Palazzo. Admission is $32.95 midweek and $36.95 weekends and holidays. "Secrets of the Empire" is open at 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday through Saturday. thevoid.com/locations/lasvegas
-Jackie Brett, Custom Publishing Writer