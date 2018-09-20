The Palms' renovation re-debuts the much-hyped resort or yesteryear

Raise the Bar

The Palms' new and improved drinking and dining scene is over-the-top fab. There's Damien Hirst's Unknown Bar -- anchored by Hirst's massive, iconic shark sculpture. Reservations are a must at the highest profile steakhouse in town, Scotch 80 Prime. Combining an old-Vegas feel with a modern vibe, the restaurant is authorized to offer Japanese Kobe beef, one of only a few restaurants in town with the delicacy. Other choices are suitably flamboyant: the Mesquite Fired Crustacean Tower that arrives on fire, their Liquid Nitro Dessert Trolley serving flambéed banana splits and a custom caviar tower carrying a round of vodka shots. As the name suggests, the focus is whisky, with a dedicated "Scotch master" and $3 million worth of fine spirits on the menu.