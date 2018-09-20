The Palms' renovation re-debuts the much-hyped resort or yesteryear

A lifetime ago (well, 2001), Palms Casino Resort changed the Vegas hotel scene, attracting A-list Hollywood and becoming famous for its lavish fantasy suites. Over the years, the Palms' neon dimmed. When Station Casinos purchased it in 2016, Vegas wondered if the Palms could regain its vibe. Two years and a $620 million renovation later, the new Palms is cooler, hipper and more Vegas than ever.
Everything was redesigned; including six opulent Sky Villas. Ranging from 5,000 to 9,000 square feet and up to $40,000 a night, they've been completely redone by leading architects and designers, and are among the most luxurious rooms on Earth -- full bars, personal theaters, mirrored pool tables and pools cantilevered over the streets below.
Not looking to dump your savings? "Regular" rooms are nice too. Dramatic views of the city filter through floor-to-ceiling windows, while custom furniture and curated contemporary art tie everything together.
Raise the Bar
The Palms' new and improved drinking and dining scene is over-the-top fab. There's Damien Hirst's Unknown Bar -- anchored by Hirst's massive, iconic shark sculpture. Reservations are a must at the highest profile steakhouse in town, Scotch 80 Prime. Combining an old-Vegas feel with a modern vibe, the restaurant is authorized to offer Japanese Kobe beef, one of only a few restaurants in town with the delicacy. Other choices are suitably flamboyant: the Mesquite Fired Crustacean Tower that arrives on fire, their Liquid Nitro Dessert Trolley serving flambéed banana splits and a custom caviar tower carrying a round of vodka shots. As the name suggests, the focus is whisky, with a dedicated "Scotch master" and $3 million worth of fine spirits on the menu.
Blink 182
Playing their first residency -- and becoming the first punk band to perform a residency in Las Vegas -- Blink 182 is getting rave reviews. Playing select weekends through November, the Grammy nominated trio, singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Matt Skiba, bring their high-energy rock show to the Palms' newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater.
-Andrea Kahn, Custom Publishing Writer