4th of July in Vegas is explosive excitement

No matter when you arrive, Las Vegas offers a pretty combustible atmosphere. But it's especially explosive during Independence Day, when it becomes one of America's finest places to see fireworks.
The great thing about celebrating the 4th in Las Vegas is the fact that it's a weeklong affair, the rockets "red glaring" over the city on multiple nights.
Biggest bangs can be found at the legendary Caesars Palace fireworks show, Saturday, June 30 at 9:15 p.m. on The Strip. The Caesars extravaganza is designed and staged by Fireworks by Grucci, one of the world's leading pyrotechnic firms. Founded in 1850 in southern Italy, they've provided the fireworks for eight U.S. presidential inaugurations and four Olympics ceremonies. The best place to watch the aerial barrage is around the Ceasars fountain or the sidewalks along Las Vegas Blvd. For a sky-high view if you're not sleeping at Caesars, high-rise spots at the Linq, Flamingo, Mirage, Venetian and Harrah's provide a panorama of the big bangs.
On the third of July, the Las Vegas 51s of minor league baseball hit one out of the park with a fireworks shindig after their game against the Salt Lake City Bees. In case you're wondering, the 51s — named after supposed extraterrestrial-infested Area 51 in the Nevada desert near Las Vegas — is a New York Mets affiliate, the Bees an L.A. Angels farm team. The action unfolds at Cashman Field near the Neon Museum.
At the south end of the Strip, the sprawling Mandalay Bay resort lights up the sky on Wednesday, July 4th at 9 p.m. The huge casino-hotel charges $20 entry for an after-dark party around their pools including live music.
The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Vegas hosts the town's best indoor "sound and light show" — a 4th of July bash that features a fireworks show on the famed "world's largest" video screen and free concerts by '90s rockers Everclear and Marcy Playground (June 30) and country western legend Billy Ray Cyrus (July 4). Vegas insiders know the biggest, baddest Independence Day fireworks shows are the annual "We Love Locals" displays hosted by Station Casinos. These aerial spectacles take place at two locations away from the Strip — Red Rock Resort on the west side of town and Green Valley Ranch Resort on the east side. There are plenty of free viewing areas around both resorts — just look up!
