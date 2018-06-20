4th of July in Vegas is explosive excitement

Biggest bangs can be found at the legendary Caesars Palace fireworks show, Saturday, June 30 at 9:15 p.m. on The Strip. The Caesars extravaganza is designed and staged by Fireworks by Grucci, one of the world's leading pyrotechnic firms. Founded in 1850 in southern Italy, they've provided the fireworks for eight U.S. presidential inaugurations and four Olympics ceremonies. The best place to watch the aerial barrage is around the Ceasars fountain or the sidewalks along Las Vegas Blvd. For a sky-high view if you're not sleeping at Caesars, high-rise spots at the Linq, Flamingo, Mirage, Venetian and Harrah's provide a panorama of the big bangs.