Ring in 2017 with some of music’s hottest acts

If electronic music isn't really your thing, some of hip hop's biggest names will be in town hosting New Year's Eve parties of their own. Drake will be at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand (hakkasanlv.com), with doors opening at 8 p.m. Pre-sale general admission tickets cost $200 for men and $125 for women, with VIP Bar Card packages also available. Ludacris, meanwhile, will be at Light Nightclub inside Mandalay Bay (thelightvegas.com), with early bird tickets costing $75 for men and $40 for women. Doors open at 9 p.m.