Ring in 2017 with some of music’s hottest acts

Las Vegas is a great place to ring in 2017. Revelers can dance the night — er, year — away at one of the Strip's extravagant nightclubs, as many will be hosting New Year's Eve parties featuring appearances by some of the music industry's hottest stars.
One of the world's top deejays will be performing at one of Las Vegas' most popular nightclubs, as Calvin Harris will once again be hosting the New Year's Eve festivities inside Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace (omnianightclub.com). Doors open at 8 p.m., with pre-sale general admission tickets priced at $200 for men and $125 for women. VIP Bar Card packages are available, too, that include a credit at the bar.
The new Jewel Nightclub inside Aria Resort & Casino will also be celebrating its first New Year's Eve with one of the top electro house deejays performing today, Steve Aoki (jewelnightclub.com). Doors open at 9 p.m., with pre-sale general admission tickets priced at $50 for men and $30 for women.
Over at Wynn Las Vegas, the Diplo-led trio Major Lazer will be headlining at XS, while DJ Snake, whose hit "Let Me Love You" featuring Justin Bieber recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's digital sales chart, headlines at Surrender (wynnsocial.com). Doors open at 10 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, with general admission tickets costing $100 for men at XS and $75 for men at Surrender; women pay only $50.
If electronic music isn't really your thing, some of hip hop's biggest names will be in town hosting New Year's Eve parties of their own. Drake will be at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand (hakkasanlv.com), with doors opening at 8 p.m. Pre-sale general admission tickets cost $200 for men and $125 for women, with VIP Bar Card packages also available. Ludacris, meanwhile, will be at Light Nightclub inside Mandalay Bay (thelightvegas.com), with early bird tickets costing $75 for men and $40 for women. Doors open at 9 p.m.
French Montana is scheduled to perform his hits inside Tao Nightclub at the Venetian (taolasvegas.com). Doors open at 9 p.m., with general admission tickets priced at $100.92 for men and $50.46 for women.
Whichever party you decide on, be sure to buy your tickets in advance, as space is limited and prices are subject to change.
— Heather Turk, LA Times Custom Publishing